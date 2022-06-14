Charlotte Dujardin’s latest star, Royal Ascot, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Charlotte Dujardin compares Imhotep to Valegro

British hopes ahead of the dressage World Championships were given a boost at Wellington CDI3* when Imhotep, who is known at home as Pete, produced personal best scores under Charlotte Dujardin to win both the grand prix (77.76%) and the grand prix special (78.36%). Charlotte told H&H after her tests: “Since Valegro, Pete is the one who’s given me that feeling of so much confidence in the arena. He’s a very inexperienced grand prix horse, but he always tries and I absolutely love that.” While the British team at the world championships may be without Carl Hester this time, there is still plenty for British fans to look forward to at the Herning World Championships.

Find out who else enjoyed success at Wellington

2. Royal Ascot gets under way today

Five days of top-class Flat racing is about to begin in Berkshire, and although it’s currently unclear when The Queen will attend the royal meeting (will punters be betting on the colour of the Duchess of Cornwall’s hat each day instead, we wonder?), there is no shortage of great action – and fabulous fashion – to look forward to. With a bumper 36 races to savour, however, picking a winner is no easy task, so we’ve called on the racing experts for their Royal Ascot tips ahead of this year’s meeting.

Read our experts’ tips

3. Are you ready for summer?

With a mini heatwave forecast for this week in the UK, you can bet that the flies will be out trying to spoil our horses’ field time. To help prevent these biting insects from irritating our horses, the H&H testing team have been putting a range of fly rugs through their paces. Find out how they’ve measured up to the task, and browse other rugs that are currently available in our helpful buyers’ guide.

Check out these fly rugs

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.