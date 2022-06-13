The gelding everyone’s talking about, a ‘thankful and proud’ new mum, and Explosion W: who won showjumping ribbons this week?





With several A-list teams lining up for the next leg of the Longines FEI Nations Cup in Poland, and British and Irish riders competing across the globe from as far afield as USA and Canada, to Italy and the Netherlands — as well as a two-star show on home soil — this was one of the busiest weeks in the international showjumping calendar.

Here is your weekly round-up of just some of the international sporting action from the world of showjumping.

Ben Maher is back in the winner’s enclosure

The horse everyone’s talking about, the eight-year-old Point Break, landed the CSI2* Roelofsen Horse Trucks grand prix at Geesteren, the Netherlands, with a commanding performance under Ben Maher. The world number four piloted the gelding owned by Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright to victory as the quickest of four double clears in Sunday’s eight-way jump-off. Ben’s countryman William Funnell took fourth with another up-and-coming talent, the nine-year-old Equine America Billy Marmite. Ben also brought out his Olympic gold medal-winning partner Explosion W for some very eye-catching clear rounds at the show.

Two wins in two days for Matthew Sampson

Great Britain’s Matthew Sampson chalked up a winning double at Spruce Meadows in Canada when scoring first with Geneve R followed by a 1.40m on 10-year-old Irish sport horse Curraghgraigue Obos Flight (pictured above in full flight).

A new mum helps Germany to Nations Cup glory

Switzerland and Germany now top the leaderboard in this year’s Longines FEI Nations Cup series after the second leg in Poland over the weekend. Brilliant double clears from Janne Friederike Mayer-Zimmermann riding the 10-year-old gelding Messi Van’t Ruytershof, and European champion Andre Thieme (DSP Chakaria) helped the German team deliver their second victory in a row in Sopot. “My mare just jumped so outstanding — she made it happen,” said Andre, who had the pressure of jumping last with the result hingeing on his performance.

Janne only gave birth to her son, Friedrich Alexander, four months ago, describing her emotions as “super happy, thankful and proud” to be back in the saddle. Ireland took fourth, with Denis Lynch producing another exceptional clear with his Rome grand prix winner Brooklyn Heights. Great Britain weren’t in action this week, but will be back hoping to score more points in their second leg in Rotterdam next week (Friday 24 June).

Whitaker’s impressive six-year-old

At Gorla Minore in Italy, Joe Whitaker took top honours in the six-year-old grand prix with Dutch-bred mare Lyleine. Another Brit in flying form this week was Amy Inglis, who rode her great partner Wishes to finish runner-up to Switzerland’s Bryan Balsiger (Chelsea Z) in the CSI3* grand prix.

Saywell reigns at Keysoe

Talking of high-quality young horses progressing through the ranks, Ian Dowie’s superstar nine-year-old Kingsborough Kasper landed the CSI2* grand prix at Keysoe on Sunday, with regular rider Louise Saywell in the saddle. The pair jumped the sole double clear in the show’s feature class to collect the £8,250 top prize.

