Charlotte Dujardin lands another title, plus youngsters impress – the Winter Dressage Championships winners from day four





Find out who the winners were on day four of the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships...

Charlotte Dujardin continued her run of form, scoring her third national title of the week in the Charles Owen advanced medium gold final aboard Imhotep.

Charlotte then explained why she has opted to ride Gio at the Tokyo Olympics instead of the predicted Mount St John Freestyle.

Meanwhile Alice Oppenheimer landed an emotional victory in the Superflex inter I freestyle, riding her home-bred mare, Headmore Bella Ruby.

Alice also shared her thoughts on how she has enjoyed this week’s championships

The super-talented 13-year-old Ruby Hughes continued a great day for her family, following the announcement her father Gareth had been picked for the British Olympic dressage team. Ruby beat a class full of adults to land the Spillers medium freestyle title.

Area Festival finals

Both Kendal Blow and Emma Mcclelland continued what is turning out to be a super week for Scottish riders, when they took the Petplan Equine elementary under-21 and Petplan Equine preliminary under-21 titles respectively.

Matthew Crompton, who is a farrier, had a busy day, shoeing horses in the morning and then hot-footing it to Hartpury to land a decisive win in the Petplan Equine preliminary silver championship

