Charlotte Dujardin eyes competition return, atypical myopathy warning, and more things the horse world is talking about





Charlotte Dujardin’s competition return

Charlotte Dujardin is set to return to competition for the first time since having her daughter in March, at Royal Windsor Horse Show (10 to 14 May). Charlotte was not originally announced as among the Royal Windsor dressage entries, but has now been added to the line-up for the Defender CDI4*, the first time international dressage has been held at the show since 2019. She will ride Imhotep, the 10-year-old Everdale son with whom she won team silver at the World Dressage Championships in Herning, Denmark, in 2022

Atypical myopathy

A rider who lost her filly to atypical myopathy is raising awareness of the risk factors of the often fatal condition to try and help others. Meg Carter’s part-bred appaloosa Dakota died in November, as did Finley, another yearling owned by a friend of Meg’s at the same yard. “If one other person doesn’t have to go through what I did – if I can stop someone else experiencing this, I would feel I’d helped, and Dakota had helped,” Meg said. “It would be a good thing to remember her by.”

Foal excitement

A British zoo is celebrating the exciting new arrival of a rare Przewalski’s horse foal. The breed was extinct in the wild from 1969 to 2008, so foals are a cause for celebration. The foal was born to dam Tsetseg, at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire, on 15 April. “Tsetseg is a very good mum and her foal has been seen feeding well,” said Katie Foulkes, hoofstock assistant animal keeper at Marwell. All Przewalski’s horses alive today are descended from 12 captive individuals, after the population in the wild was declared extinct. In the past, they were found from the Russian Steppes to Kazakhstan, Mongolia and northern China.

