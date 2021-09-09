Career bests and giving it everything you’ve got: today’s key stories from the European Dressage Championships





The third day of competition is complete at the European Dressage Championships at Hagen, in Germany, and the first of the individual medals have been awarded following the thrilling grand prix special, which saw some of the world’s biggest names fight it out for a place on the podium.

European Dressage Championships: day three news and results

Olympic champions Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB stunned a packed out crowd to deliver an incredible test

Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin and Gio, left nothing in the arena during their eye-catching performance

Britain’s bright young talent, Lottie Fry, scored yet another personal best with Everdale

Britain’s Carl Hester rocketed to the top of the leaderboard at the halfway point with En Vogue

Gareth Hughes has a very exciting prospect in the form of Silvano Van Hof Olympia and they displayed some incredibly smart work

Isabell Werth broke the news today that her Tokyo mount, Bella Rose, underwent emergency surgery last night

