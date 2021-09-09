Career bests and giving it everything you’ve got: today’s key stories from the European Dressage Championships

The third day of competition is complete at the European Dressage Championships at Hagen, in Germany, and the first of the individual medals have been awarded following the thrilling grand prix special, which saw some of the world’s biggest names fight it out for a place on the podium.
Olympic champions Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB stunned a packed out crowd to deliver an incredible test
- Discover why Jessica said this occasion was completely different to the Olympics and how her mare reacted to it
Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin and Gio, left nothing in the arena during their eye-catching performance
Britain’s bright young talent, Lottie Fry, scored yet another personal best with Everdale
Britain’s Carl Hester rocketed to the top of the leaderboard at the halfway point with En Vogue
Gareth Hughes has a very exciting prospect in the form of Silvano Van Hof Olympia and they displayed some incredibly smart work
- Hear what Gareth had to say about his test and how his horse coped in a situation that ‘he has never been in before”
Isabell Werth broke the news today that her Tokyo mount, Bella Rose, underwent emergency surgery last night
