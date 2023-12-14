The London International Horse Show 2023 dressage freestyle times for the FEI World Cup qualifier, presented by Bret Willson Dressage International Ltd and supported by Horse & Hound, have been released ahead of this evening’s performances (Thursday, 14 December).
All eyes will be on the grand prix winner Charlotte Dujardin and her 10-year-old gelding Imhotep. Having scored 81.76% yesterday, they will be looking to cement their position at the top of the leaderboard when they take to the floor at 9.20pm.
World champion Lottie Fry and Everdale will be the last combination to go, riding to a new freestyle at 9.50pm.
London Horse Show 2023 freestyle times: British riders
- Lewis Carrier and Diego V: 8.50pm
- Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep: 9.20pm
- Becky Moody and Jagerbomb: 9.30pm
- Lottie Fry and Everdale: 9:50pm
Other top contenders and favourites’ times
- Abigail Lyle and Giraldo (IRL): 8.05pm
- Kathleen Kröncke and Uniteds Maerchen (GER): 8.15pm
- Morgan Barbançon and Sir Donnerhall II OLD (FRA): 9.10pm
- Denise Nekeman and Boston STH (NED): 9.40pm
Full times
The grand prix freestyle is the deciding score for this leg of the Western European League World Cup qualifiers, so all the riders who have qualified will be starting with a blank slate.
It is the feature class of the evening, but it will be preceded in the international arena by the large-dog agility and jumping grand prix, the under-25 British showjumping championships, the Defender Shetland Pony Grand National and the King’s Troop and the Lusitano Pride of Portugal displays.
In the New Horizon Plastics London Arena – new for this year – Gareth Hughes and Richard Davison will also be running a dressage masterclass that will feature world eventing champion Yasmin Ingham.
You might also be interested in:
‘I’m not missing out again’: Charlotte Dujardin returns to London International with grand prix win
How to get to London International Horse Show at ExCeL
BBC to broadcast London International highlights: find out how to watch live
Give a gift that lasts all year with a Horse & Hound subscription this Christmas
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.