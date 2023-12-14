



The London International Horse Show 2023 dressage freestyle times for the FEI World Cup qualifier, presented by Bret Willson Dressage International Ltd and supported by Horse & Hound, have been released ahead of this evening’s performances (Thursday, 14 December).

All eyes will be on the grand prix winner Charlotte Dujardin and her 10-year-old gelding Imhotep. Having scored 81.76% yesterday, they will be looking to cement their position at the top of the leaderboard when they take to the floor at 9.20pm.

World champion Lottie Fry and Everdale will be the last combination to go, riding to a new freestyle at 9.50pm.

London Horse Show 2023 freestyle times: British riders

Lewis Carrier and Diego V: 8.50pm

Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep: 9.20pm

Becky Moody and Jagerbomb: 9.30pm

Lottie Fry and Everdale: 9:50pm

Other top contenders and favourites’ times

Abigail Lyle and Giraldo (IRL): 8.05pm

Kathleen Kröncke and Uniteds Maerchen (GER): 8.15pm

Morgan Barbançon and Sir Donnerhall II OLD (FRA): 9.10pm

Denise Nekeman and Boston STH (NED): 9.40pm

Full times

The grand prix freestyle is the deciding score for this leg of the Western European League World Cup qualifiers, so all the riders who have qualified will be starting with a blank slate.

It is the feature class of the evening, but it will be preceded in the international arena by the large-dog agility and jumping grand prix, the under-25 British showjumping championships, the Defender Shetland Pony Grand National and the King’s Troop and the Lusitano Pride of Portugal displays.

In the New Horizon Plastics London Arena – new for this year – Gareth Hughes and Richard Davison will also be running a dressage masterclass that will feature world eventing champion Yasmin Ingham.

