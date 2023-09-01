



The dressage phase has drawn to a close at Defender Burghley Horse Trials 2023. Ahead of tomorrow’s cross-country, Tim Price leads the way with Vitali, while Oliver Townend occupies second and third with Swallow Springs and Ballaghmor Class, respectively.

Here’s a rundown of all you the stories you need to know from the second day of dressage at Burghley Horse Trials:

Tim Price rode Vitali to make Burghley history as they scored the event’s first-ever sub-2o test score.

Oliver Townend occupies second and third places on the leader board with his pair of greys.

Five-star debutante Grace Taylor scored a personal best of 28.9 with her 11-year-old Game Changer.

Pippa Funnell and Majas Hope stole the show during the morning’s session.

Five-star stalwart Bradeley Law is set to retire after his run at Burghley this year.

Catch up with Emily King’s groom Sarah Morrilly who is responsible for the care of Valmy Biats during Burghley week.

Today was also Burghley Young Event Horse final day…

And finally, read the list of cross-country times ahead of tomorrow

