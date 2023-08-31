



The sole Canadian rider of the 2023 Defender Burghley Horse Trials’ field, Jessica Phoenix, is making a return to the prestigious venue for the first time since 2011.

Jessica Phoenix’s ride on her Burghley debut 12 years ago was the thoroughbred Exponential, who held his own to finish 35th overall. This time, Jessica is in the saddle of another pure thoroughbred, Jim Phillips’ Wabbit, a 13-year-old by Line Of Departure.

Prior to his eventing career, the grey was a racehorse and he ran five times without success under his registered name Molinaro Kissing.

“This is his first time at Burghley and his fourth five-star competition,” said Jessica, who scored a solid 39.4 for her test.

Jessica has been in the UK for three weeks and she is staying with Tim and Jonelle Price.

“It’s been great; their training facilities are second to none and they’re the most welcoming people” said Jessica. “I’m so thankful for the opportunity.”

Jim purchased Wabbit as four-year-old straight off the track and his eventing career was started by Momo Laframboise who rode him up to preliminary level (similar to novice level in the UK).

“The day I sat on Wabbit I knew he was a Burghley horse; he had so much scope, heart and jump,” said Jessica. “He’s a cross-country horse, and he’s one in a million. He’s got energy for days and he’s got a lot going on in his mind.”

When she reflected on her last Burghley ride on Exponential, Jessica said: “If I’d been a little more experienced at producing horses he probably would have scored higher in the dressage than he did. But I couldn’t have been sat on a better jumper; he went clear across country with only a couple of time-faults and he was also clear showjumping. It was an awesome weekend.

“I have to thank Wabbit for bringing me back. If you have a cross-country horse like him, you come to Burghley. I hope he eats up the course. It’s incredibly technical but this type of course is Wabbit’s forte; he’s always on the hunt for the next thing.”

