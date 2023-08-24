British venue makes the shortlist to host 2026 World Championships





Hopes that the 2026 World Eventing Championships could come to Britain are alive as Burghley is on the shortlist of host contenders.

It was announced in February that Burghley planned to bid to host the championships in 2026, and today (24 August) the FEI revealed the shortlisted bidders across the disciplines, with five organising committees in the running.

Aachen, Germany, has applied to host the showjumping, dressage and para dressage, eventing, driving four-in-hand and vaulting. Boekelo, the Netherlands, and Burghley have applied to host the eventing, and Al Ula, Saudi Arabia, and Samorin, Slovakia, have bid for the endurance.

The FEI board will allocate the World Championships at its board meeting on 18 November in Mexico, following a “thorough review by the FEI evaluation commission and taking into account recommendations by the technical committees”.

Burghley has held the World Championships twice before, in 1966 and 1974. It has also hosted six European Championships (1962, 1971, 1977, 1985, 1989 and 1997) and one young rider European Championship (1978). The 2026 World Championships are the first opportunity for countries to qualify for the showjumping, dressage, para dressage, and eventing for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics.

A spokesman for Burghley said the bid has the full support of British Equestrian, British Eventing, and UK Sport.

“With our long association with championships, unbeatable parkland setting, huge loyal following and world-class course we know we can run a brilliant World Championship here, and very much look forward to making our final bid presentation to the FEI board in Lausanne next month,” said Burghley event director Martyn Johnson.

FEI president Ingmar De Vos said the FEI is “very pleased with the variety” of bids it has received.

“Following the outstanding FEI World Championships 2022 organised in Denmark, Italy and the UAE, we are confident this flexible approach with single and multiple bids serves not only the sport, but also the fans and the development of equestrian around the world, allowing different nations and venues to bid to host a major FEI event,” he said.

