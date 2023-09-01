Redemption in five-year-old Burghley Young Event Horse final as Ros Canter takes victory





There was redemption in the Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse final when Cooley Cloverland, who finished second in the four-year-old final last year, won the five-year-old title at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials today (1 September).

Cooley Cloverland, who is by Cavalier Land, out of Clover Light Girl (Clover Hill) and owned by Kate and Joe Walls and Rob and Tricia Sargent, led the competition from start to finish under a masterful ride from Ros Canter. This horse, who is a full brother to Cooley Lands, who Kate also owns and who was third at Badminton under Chris Burton in 2019, finished an impressive 6.75 marks ahead of their nearest rival.

“He was so laidback today and took it all in his stride,” said Ros, who was awarded 24.75 for the dressage (judged by Sue Baxter and Les Smith), 39 out of a possible 40 marks for the jumping (judged by Nicola Wilson and Jane Holderness-Roddam) and 14 points for suitability and type (judged by Jenny Hall). Andrew Nicholson, who was responsible for judging the ability to gallop cemented Cooley Cloverland’s victory by awarding him with top marks.

“He’s got a bit of a fresh and spooky streak, which is a good thing for a horse that is hopefully going to be a top one one day – they’ve got to have a bit about them – but when it comes down to it, he’s actually very rideable,” explained Ros. “He’s brave and he’s straight but has still got a huge amount to learn – his jumping technique needs to be tightened up a bit, for example.”

Ros says that Cooley Cloverland has all the ingredients to be a five-star horse.

“He can gallop and when I sat up on him running downhill after our gallop today, he came straight back to me – he’s very light and uphill in that respect. Those are the things as well as the fact he’s got plenty blood, that they need naturally – you can teach everything else.”

Kate Walls said she had her eye on Cooley Cloverland before he was born.

“I knew his breeder was going to have one more foal out of the mare and I was obviously keen to get a full sibling to Cooley Lands,” explains Kate. “Cooley Cloverland arrived with me when he was five months old, he then spent time in the field with another foal at Julie Tew’s yard before going to be backed by Giovanni Ugolotti.”

Kate says that there are real similarities between Cooley Cloverland and his five-star brother.

“Their characters and temperaments are the same; amazing, but also they are both very spooky unless they are in proper work.”

Second went to Alex Postolowsky and Sandro Couture, who was ridden by Max Warburton in the final gallop as Alex opted to ride her other horse My Friend Bill, who ultimately finished sixth in the Burghley Young Event Horse final for five-year-olds. Sandro Couture, who is by Eros Rt, out of Supreme Couture (Dolphin Supreme) and owned by Couture Sport Horses, rose one place after the initial judging when Andrew Nicholson awarded him the third highest gallop mark, which elevated them into the runner-up spot. Sandro Couture also took home the prize for being the highest placed British-bred horse.

Third place went to Holly Woodhead and Jagerbomb PH. This striking grey, who is owned by Linda Penfold and is by Womanizer, out of Desir De L’Espirit (Desir Du Chateau), was eighth after the dressage, jumping and confirmation judging before being awarded with the second highest gallop mark, which moved them up the leaderboard.

