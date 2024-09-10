{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
The best mare, a groom's story and how many awards for Walter? Check out our Burghley prize-winners' photos…

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • With Defender Bughley now in the rearview mirror, it’s time to catch up on who won all the Burghley Horse Trials special prizes and trophies.

    It was a week of brilliant performances, drama and bold riding and we’re up for any way to re-live it now that the British five-star action is over for another year. So read on to catch up on the winners and see lots of beautiful photos of them…

    Burghley Horse Trials special prizes

    Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo topped the billing. Second after dressage to Ros’s other ride Izilot DHI, “Walter” didn’t put a foot wrong thereafter, moving up to win by a comfortable margin. He and his connections took home a host of prizes for their efforts…

    The Defender Perpetual Challenge Trophy, awarded to the winning owners (miniature replica to the owner and the rider of the winning horse): Archie and Michele Saul for Lordships Graffalo, ridden by Ros Canter

    Archie and Michele Saul with Ros Canter after Ros and Lordships Graffalo’s Burghley win

    The Burghley Challenge Cup, awarded to the winning rider: Ros Canter

    Burghley Horse Trials special prizes: winner Ros Canter

    The Burghley Cakes, awarded by Jeremy Topham-Smith from The George Hotel, Stamford, to the winning rider and horse: Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo

    Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo win Burghley 2024.

    British Breeding prize for the highest-placed British-bred horse: Lordships Graffalo, bred by Lordships Stud, Writtle College, by Grafenstolz, out of Cornish Queen (by Rock King)

    Burghley Horse Trials special prizes: Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo

    The Avebury Trophy, presented by Mark and Rosemary Barlow in memory of their three-times Burghley winner, to the rider of the best cross-country round as judged by Yogi Breisner: Ros Canter for Lordships Graffalo

    Burghley Horse Trials special prizes: winners Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo

    The British Horse Foundation presented the Richard Matson Memorial Trophy and a £1,000 prize to the breeder of the highest-placed British-bred horse: Lordships Stud, Writtle College for Lordships Graffalo

    Tim Price and Vitali took second. This horse has long promised a podium finish at five-star, but his showjumping has let him down on multiple occasions, so it was special that on Sunday Tim managed to coax him round with just four faults. Prizes rained down on them too…

    The Henry Tate Challenge Cup, awarded to the owner of the second-placed horse: Alex and Joe Giannamore

    Burghley Horse Trials special prizes: Tim Price and Vitali

    The Sugden Challenge Trophy, awarded to the rider of the second-placed horse: Tim Price

    Burghley Horse Trials special prizes: Tim Price and Vitali

    A Crystal Champagne Cooler, awarded to the owner and rider of the second-placed horse: Alex and Joe Giannamore and Tim Price

    Harry Meade finished in the top 12 with all three of his horses, with Cavalier Crystal repeating her podium place from last year in third.

    The Stamford Challenge Cup, awarded to the owner of the third-placed horse: Charlotte Opperman

    Harry Meade and Cavalier Crystal at Burghley

    A silver photo frame, awarded by Dawson of Stamford Ltd to the rider of the third-placed horse: Harry Meade

    A Crystal Tulip Bowl awarded to the owner and the rider of the third-placed horse: Charlotte Opperman and Harry Meade

    The Twemlows Burghley Scholarship for two embryo transfers, awarded by Twemlows Stud farm to the owner of the highest-placed British domiciled mare to finish in the top 20: Charlotte Opperman for Cavalier Crystal

    Burghey Horse Trials special prizes: best mare Cavalier Crystal

    One of the Burghley Horse Trials special prizes was given to a rider outside the top three…

    A Miniature of the Defender Perpetual Challenge Trophy, awarded to the highest placed first-timer: Gaspard Maksud riding Zaragoza

    Burghley Horse Trials special prizes: Gaspard Maksud and Zaragoza

    There isn’t actually a prize for it, but we’re throwing in a picture of the best British first-timer too, Max Warburton, who rode Deerpairc Revelry into 18th.

    Burghley Horse Trials special prizes: Max Warburton, best British first-timer

    Pol Roger Champagne presented a jeroboam of Pol Roger Champagne to the top three riders: Ros Canter, Tim Price and Harry Meade

    Mint Julep Cups were also given to all owners whose horses completed the competition, and to any athlete completing who is not the owner of the horse.

    There were also prizes for unsung heroes behind the scenes…

    Spillers Horse Care Prize, to the grooms of the best-cared-for horses, in recognition of their hard work and dedication – winner: Michelle Koppin for her care of Monica Spencer’s ride Artist

    Michelle explained how she ended up looking after the thoroughbred here: “Monica teaches me on my horse and in return I help her out. I was at her yard trying a horse when she asked me whether I’d like to come to Burghley — I said yes, absolutely!”

    Burghley Horse Trials special prizes: horse care award to Michelle Koppin

    Runner up: Sarah Murray for her care of Wills Oakden’s ride A Class Cooley

    The Worshipful Company of Farriers best shod horse award, judged by Jim Blount: Russel Deering for Monica Spencer’s Artist

    Lady Victoria Award: awarded to Di Boddy, showjumping course designer for over 30 years

    Fairfax & Favour presented a prize to the best-dressed male and female riders at the first horse inspection: Tom McEwen and Bella Innes Ker

    Unsung hero award, in memory of Justin Llewelyn: Major Chris Tar, chief Sunday steward for many years

    Burghley Horse Trials special prizes – winners’ pictures by Peter Nixon and Nico Morgan

    Pippa Roome
    Pippa Roome

    H&H magazine editor and eventing editor
    Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.
    Pippa Roome

