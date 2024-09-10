The best mare, a groom’s story and how many awards for Walter? Check out our Burghley prize-winners’ photos…





With Defender Bughley now in the rearview mirror, it’s time to catch up on who won all the Burghley Horse Trials special prizes and trophies.

It was a week of brilliant performances, drama and bold riding and we’re up for any way to re-live it now that the British five-star action is over for another year. So read on to catch up on the winners and see lots of beautiful photos of them…

Burghley Horse Trials special prizes

Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo topped the billing. Second after dressage to Ros’s other ride Izilot DHI, “Walter” didn’t put a foot wrong thereafter, moving up to win by a comfortable margin. He and his connections took home a host of prizes for their efforts…

The Defender Perpetual Challenge Trophy, awarded to the winning owners (miniature replica to the owner and the rider of the winning horse): Archie and Michele Saul for Lordships Graffalo, ridden by Ros Canter

The Burghley Challenge Cup, awarded to the winning rider: Ros Canter

The Burghley Cakes, awarded by Jeremy Topham-Smith from The George Hotel, Stamford, to the winning rider and horse: Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo

British Breeding prize for the highest-placed British-bred horse: Lordships Graffalo, bred by Lordships Stud, Writtle College, by Grafenstolz, out of Cornish Queen (by Rock King)

The Avebury Trophy, presented by Mark and Rosemary Barlow in memory of their three-times Burghley winner, to the rider of the best cross-country round as judged by Yogi Breisner: Ros Canter for Lordships Graffalo

The British Horse Foundation presented the Richard Matson Memorial Trophy and a £1,000 prize to the breeder of the highest-placed British-bred horse: Lordships Stud, Writtle College for Lordships Graffalo

Tim Price and Vitali took second. This horse has long promised a podium finish at five-star, but his showjumping has let him down on multiple occasions, so it was special that on Sunday Tim managed to coax him round with just four faults. Prizes rained down on them too…

The Henry Tate Challenge Cup, awarded to the owner of the second-placed horse: Alex and Joe Giannamore

The Sugden Challenge Trophy, awarded to the rider of the second-placed horse: Tim Price

A Crystal Champagne Cooler, awarded to the owner and rider of the second-placed horse: Alex and Joe Giannamore and Tim Price

Harry Meade finished in the top 12 with all three of his horses, with Cavalier Crystal repeating her podium place from last year in third.

The Stamford Challenge Cup, awarded to the owner of the third-placed horse: Charlotte Opperman

A silver photo frame, awarded by Dawson of Stamford Ltd to the rider of the third-placed horse: Harry Meade

A Crystal Tulip Bowl awarded to the owner and the rider of the third-placed horse: Charlotte Opperman and Harry Meade

The Twemlows Burghley Scholarship for two embryo transfers, awarded by Twemlows Stud farm to the owner of the highest-placed British domiciled mare to finish in the top 20: Charlotte Opperman for Cavalier Crystal

One of the Burghley Horse Trials special prizes was given to a rider outside the top three…

A Miniature of the Defender Perpetual Challenge Trophy, awarded to the highest placed first-timer: Gaspard Maksud riding Zaragoza

There isn’t actually a prize for it, but we’re throwing in a picture of the best British first-timer too, Max Warburton, who rode Deerpairc Revelry into 18th.

Pol Roger Champagne presented a jeroboam of Pol Roger Champagne to the top three riders: Ros Canter, Tim Price and Harry Meade

Mint Julep Cups were also given to all owners whose horses completed the competition, and to any athlete completing who is not the owner of the horse.

There were also prizes for unsung heroes behind the scenes…

Spillers Horse Care Prize, to the grooms of the best-cared-for horses, in recognition of their hard work and dedication – winner: Michelle Koppin for her care of Monica Spencer’s ride Artist

Michelle explained how she ended up looking after the thoroughbred here: “Monica teaches me on my horse and in return I help her out. I was at her yard trying a horse when she asked me whether I’d like to come to Burghley — I said yes, absolutely!”

Runner up: Sarah Murray for her care of Wills Oakden’s ride A Class Cooley

The Worshipful Company of Farriers best shod horse award, judged by Jim Blount: Russel Deering for Monica Spencer’s Artist

Lady Victoria Award: awarded to Di Boddy, showjumping course designer for over 30 years

Fairfax & Favour presented a prize to the best-dressed male and female riders at the first horse inspection: Tom McEwen and Bella Innes Ker

Unsung hero award, in memory of Justin Llewelyn: Major Chris Tar, chief Sunday steward for many years

Burghley Horse Trials special prizes – winners’ pictures by Peter Nixon and Nico Morgan

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the National Dressage Championships, Blenheim Horse Trials, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the National Dressage Championships, Blenheim, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now