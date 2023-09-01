



Oliver Townend ensured he will head into tomorrow’s cross-country phase at the 2023 Defender Burghley Horse Trials in an extremely strong position, as his test on Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan’s Ballaghmor Class scored 24.2 – the same score he earnt yesterday with Swallow Springs – to claim second and third on the leader board.

Oliver’s Tokyo Olympic team gold medal-winning partner produced a flowing and balanced test, and the horse’s extensive five-star CV, which includes the 2017 Burghley crown, stood him in good stead in the buzzy Thursday afternoon atmosphere.

“We treat everything from here on as a bonus with him,” said Oliver Townend, of the grey 16-year-old. “He doesn’t feel any different to when he was 10. It’s a privilege to have and ride him.”

Oliver’s two tests could only be split by the collective marks, which put Swallow Springs in second ahead of Ballaghmor Class.

“Both horses are very different,” Oliver said. “They’re both very blood, sharp horses. Swallow Springs is very light on the floor and he’s wick and sharp, a bit Swallow-like.

“Ballaghmor Class is a heavier horse to ride. While he’s athletic and powerful, it’s in a different way. He’s less sensitive in some ways, but more so in others. They’re chalk and cheese.”

Tom McEwen and Toledo de Kerser pushed Ros Canter and Pencos Crown Jewel out of a podium position after the dressage phase, when they scored 25.6. Tom didn’t manage to hold onto his third place for long though, as Oliver’s second test came just minutes later. But Tom was pleased to sit in fourth spot going into tomorrow’s cross-country test.

“He’s got a bit bored of the dressage so I like to have him a bit fresher ahead of a test now,” said Tom, whose other horse Luna Mist is currently in 12th. “So, while his canter was good he was a bit fresh for the walk today. It shows he’s getting ready for tomorrow, which is fine with me.”

Tim Price and Vitali stand at the head of the leader board going into cross-country with a 5.5 penalty cushion after setting a new record Burghley dressage score of 18.7.

View the dressage leaderboard

You might also be interested in

Horse & Hound has a team of reporters covering all the Burghley action. To keep reading on our website after five articles, readers will need to buy a subscription. Visit horseandhound.co.uk/join to buy a Horse & Hound website unlimited subscription or, for great value, visit magazinesdirect.com for a combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, the cost to upgrade your subscription to include full website access is minimal – call 0330 333 1113 to find out more.