



Evergreen five-star stalwart Bradeley Law will bow out from competition after his final run at Defender Burghley Horse Trials following a 15-year career.

The 19-year-old gelding is instantly recognisable by his distinctive white face and is making his eighth five-start at Burghley with long-term rider Michael Owen this week.

Watch Michael speak about Bradeley Law and their remarkable partnership in the video below

The pair scored 36 in the first phase, a new personal best at this level for the Mill Law son, which Michael put down to taking the pressure off and aiming to “have fun” on their final start together.

“I’m going to be retiring him after this event, so I just went out there, relaxed and didn’t put too much pressure on ourselves – actually, it worked,” said Michael. “I’m absolutely thrilled with him.”

This is the horse’s fourth time at Burghley, with previous best results here 15th and 19th in 2018 and 2019 respectively, and he is the oldest horse in this year’s field. They have also jumped clear across country at Badminton on two occasions.

“He is an absolute machine across country and he is as fit as I’ve ever had him,” said Michael. “Fingers’ crossed we will have great fun.”

Bradeley Law was bred by Jane Jennings, who still owns him through the Jennings Syndicate, and joined Michael’s string 10 years ago.

“I never dreamt in our first few events together that he would be here doing multiple five-stars. But when you get a partnership with a horse, it’s amazing how far you can go,” Michael told H&H.

“When he jumped around Blair well inside the time [in 2014] – he ate it for breakfast – that’s when I knew he was a Burghley horse, as Blair is very similar in terrain, and he made it feel like a Pony Club track.”

He added: “He means the world to us. He is amazing, he’s part of the family. He will stay with us for ever – the owners are kindly letting him stay as he loves it there.

“It’s obviously emotional and it’s just hit me now.

“I always think of him as a special Burghley horse for the clear rounds he has given me here and how he has dug deep, it takes a very special horse to finish that cross-country still full of running.

“I’ll always think of him when I’m at Burghley – and I will always think of Burghley as him, with my future horses that will be here.

“He’s given me so much experience and confidence that you can go and compete with the best on the world’s toughest cross-country course.”

