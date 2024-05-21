



1. Who is on the road to Paris?

The 12 British horse and rider combinations from which the three eventing team members, plus one alternate, will be chosen have been named. These form the nominated entries for the Paris Olympics eventing competition, which will take place on 27-29 July in the grounds of the Palace of Versailles. The final selection decisions will be subject to pairs maintaining their fitness and performance, and the final squad will be announced in late June.

2. Whitakers still winning…

With a combined age of 132, John and Michael Whitaker proved that age is just a number with a win apiece at international shows last week. Michael Whitaker, 64, returned from a two-year break at CSI4* level to win the 1.50m Lotto-Hessen Prize speed class at the Longines Whitsun Tournament in Wiesbaden on Equine America Q Paravatti N. Older brother John, 68, and Equine America Unick Du Francport teamed up with Gilles Thomas (Ermitage Kalone) to represent Valkenswaard United in the Global Champions League of Madrid. This was the squad’s first win since Hamburg in 2022.

3. How menopause can hit horse riders

Research undertaken by British Equestrian level four coach, University of Gloucestershire student, and saddle-fitter Steph Bradley has helped shine a spotlight on how the perimenopause and menopause affect riders. More than 1,600 riders took part in the study. Mrs Bradley told H&H the responses had been “staggering”; many women are not associating their difficulties and symptoms with the menopause. “More than 600 people also shared their stories and some of them were heartbreaking,” said Mrs Bradley. “When you’ve got something that someone loves more than anything in their life or they work hard for, and it suddenly becomes something they dread or fear and feel they can’t do it, that’s so upsetting. Some people go through a lot, and they’re on their own. Women need an outlet.”

