British medals, the loss of a special horse and other things the horse world is talking about





Brits shine

The European Championships in dressage and para dressage have got under way in Riesenbeck, Germany, and Britain has already tasted success. Britain’s two riders to compete on the first day; Georgia Wilson and Sakura, and Gabriella Blake with Strong Beau, each secured a medal in the individual grades I and II tests. Meanwhile the first riders in the grand prix have done their tests, and we hear from Carl Hester’s groom Lucy Scudamore about self-belief and staying calm in a crisis.

The loss of a top sire

Tributes have been paid to the prolific showjumping stallion Numero Uno, who has been put down aged 28.“It was with great sadness and pain in our hearts that we had to say goodbye to our stallion Numero Uno this morning,” a Stal De Wiemselbach spokesman announced. Numero Uno was by the former World Cup winner Libero H, and out of a Lord Calando Mare. He was bred by Martien van Deurzen, in the Netherlands, and competed internationally up to 1.50m with Marco Kutchster.

Thank you, Tilly Bean

The wonderful five-star mare Vanir Kamira, who was piloted by Piggy March to both her Badminton and Burghley victories, was officially retired at this year’s Defender Burghley Horse Trials. Known at home as Tilly and owned by Trevor Dickens, the 18-year-old was retired in an emotional ceremony prior to the top-20 showjumping at Burghley on Sunday afternoon (3 September).

