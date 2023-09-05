‘For ever a special place in our hearts’: legendary stallion put down aged 28





Tributes have been paid to the prolific showjumping stallion Numero Uno, who has been put down aged 28.

“It was with great sadness and pain in our hearts that we had to say goodbye to our stallion Numero Uno this morning,” a Stal De Wiemselbach spokesman announced yesterday (4 September).

Numero Uno was by the former World Cup winner Libero H, and out of a Lord Calando Mare. He was bred by Martien van Deurzen, in the Netherlands, and competed internationally up to 1.50m with Marco Kutchster.

In 2011 Numero Uno became the youngest stallion in 10 years to receive the KWPN preferent predicate for his “excellence as a sire”. As a three-year-old he was described by KPWN as an “honest, reliable, and willing stallion”, who shared “many similarities” with his sire.

Many of Numero Uno’s offspring have followed in his footsteps, enjoying international grand prix success around the world. Some of his progeny include the 2012 Olympic team silver medallist Sterrehof’s Tamino, who was ridden at the London Games by Marc Houtzager for the Netherlands, Uno De La Roque, who was 11th at the 2019 World Cup final with Sweden’s Francois Jr Mathy, and Tyson, who competed on the Netherlands’ Nations Cup teams with Leon Thijssen.

The Stal De Wiemselbach spokesman said yesterday was an “intensely sad day” for their stable and family.

“Numero Uno has always had a very special place in our hearts and will continue to have in the future,” he said.

“It gives us comfort that he was in great condition until the moment of death and was able to enjoy every day of his retirement here at Wiemselbach.”

The spokesman said the stud has had the pleasure of caring for Numero Uno and enjoyed his “unique personality and intelligence” for 28 years.

“Just as we were there for him every day, he was there for us every day, willing to work and serving until the end,” he said.

“We are grateful for what he has given us and proud of everything we have achieved together. Over the years we have seen him grow in his role as an ambassador for showjumping horse breeding and as the figurehead and undisputed leader of our stable.”

The spokesman thanked all the employees who “lovingly cared” for Numero Uno over the years.

“Together we will cherish all the wonderful memories with him.” he said.

“Uno, we will miss you, forever a special place in our hearts.”

