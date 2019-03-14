12 stallions standing in Britain that breeders need on their radar

We take a look at some of the best stallions standing in Britain at the moment — plus don’t miss part one of the Horse & Hound sport horse breeding special, out now (dated 14 March 2019)

1. Woodlander Double Bubble (Don Frederic x Rousseau)

This smart young stallion boasts huge, loose, powerful movement and has made a solid start to his dressage career, twice scoring plus-74% at novice under the Woodlander Stud’s Carsten Sandrock. His offspring impressed during the 2018 Futurity evaluations, scoring Elites and Higher Firsts, and his son Double Zed stood reserve foal champion at the British Hanoverian Horse Society’s annual show.

Age: five

Studbook: Hanoverian

Stud fee: £800 woodlanderstud.com

2. Springs Spirit (Springfield Symphony x Calvados)

A trainable British-bred stallion with 75% thoroughbred blood, Spring’s Spirit is proving himself as a showjumping and eventing sire. Having evented to CIC* (now CCI2-S) himself, his progeny are amassing successful results too, especially the seven-year-old mare Safira who has also competed at CIC* and is currently showjumping at CSI4*.

Age: 10

Studbook: WBS-UK

Stud fee: £500 springfieldstud.com

3. Tajraasi xx (Trempolino x Big Spruce)

British eventing breeders take note: Tajraasi is a seriously exciting full-thoroughbred sire now available in the UK. He is a proven producer of top-level event horses: among his offspring are Alfies Clover, who finished seventh at both Burghley and Bramham in 2018 with Richard Jones, and Kilballyboy Bob, who was fourth in the eight-/nine-year-old CCI4*-S at Blenheim last year, also under Richard. Tajraasi is the full brother to Germany, a dual Group 1 winner and top National Hunt stallion. He is the sire of Champion Hurdler Faugheen, Samcro, Captain Cee Bee, and others.

Age: 20

Stud fee: £950 stallionai.com

4. Don Dante (Dancier x Salvano)

This talented stallion comes from superior bloodlines, being by the De Niro son Dancier. He has excelled in the competition arena already, having competed at the national championships every year since 2014, and amassing a national title and several regional titles across the levels. He made a successful international small tour debut in 2018, and has also had foals graded as elite and higher first in the Futurity assessments.

Age: 12

Studbook: British Hanoverian

Stud fee: £725 strattonstud.co.uk

5. Argento (Arko III x Gasper)

A jumping stallion that needs no introduction, Argento is the son of the legendary Arko III and a former World Breeding Federation for Sport Hoses world number one ride of John Whitaker’s. This gorgeous, scopey stallion, who passes on his superb technique to his progeny, has won numerous international grands prix and secured Britain’s Nations Cup glory in 2015 with a fabulous double clear.

Age: 16

Studbook: AES

Stud fee: £1000 stallions-at-stud.co.uk

6. Samba Hit III (Sandro Hit x Brentano II)

This powerful stallion is one of several talented siblings — his full sister Poetin became world young horse champion in 2003 and that same year sold for €2.5m at the PSI auction. Samba Hit III competed up to international small tour under British team riders Gareth Hughes and Emile Faurie, and more recently has clocked up numerous good results for Henry Boswell, with his son Salsa Hit also having two national titles to his name.

Age: 16

Studbook: Brandenburg

Stud fee: £800 hanoverianstud.com

7. Timolin (Totilas x Sion)

A son of the legendary Totilas, this elegant, bold young stallion is turning heads as both an eventer and a dressage horse. He already has seven offspring that have been awarded Elite status within the Futurity scheme — they have all inherited his super paces, conformation and presence.

Age: eight

Studbook: British Warmblood Society

Stud fee: From £1,000 catherstonstud.com

8. Woodcroft Garuda K (Munchhausen x Angard)

This eye-catching stallion is by the 2011 Trakehner stallion of the year and has competed successfully up to international grand prix and grand prix special, with good scores both at home and abroad. His progeny are already following in his footsteps, with several in action across the levels up to prix st georges.

Age: 18

Studbook: Trakehner

Stud fee: £950 woodcroftstud.co.uk

9. Integro (Dimaggio x Negro)

Dressage bloodlines don’t come much better than that of Integro, whose dam Weidyfleur II is a full sister to none other than the great Valegro. Integro is already living up to the high standards of his famous family, having made a successful start to his competition career in 2018, and he was reserve regional novice champion last month under Jenny Martell. His first crop of foals are due in 2019.

Age: six

Studbook: KWPN

Stud fee: £1,000 contact Claire Hester on 07803 303548

10. Tomatillo (Tarnik x Master Spiritus)

This five-year-old clone of the prolific four-star eventer Tamarillo, Tomatillo gives breeders a rare opportunity to utilise the bloodlines of one of the most successful British sport horses — Tamarillo won medals at the 2004 Olympics, the World Equestrian Games in 2002 and 206 and the Europeans in 2005. With several foals now on the ground, Tomatillo is set to continue the legacy.

Age: six

Studbook: Part bred Arab Register

Stud fee: £800 biddesdenstud.co.uk

11. Chartstürmer WE (Caramel WE x FS Golden Highlight)

One of the most exciting pony stallions to stand in the UK at the moment, this 14.2hh pocket rocket was one of only five colts at his 2015 German licensing to receive Premium status. In his fledgling competition career, he was winner of the 2017 four-year-old dressage pony final at Hartpury, and has recently made a winning elementary debut.

Age: six

Studbook: SPSS

Stud fee: £500 stallionai.com

12. Gemini’s Classic Opera (Classic Primitive x Weltmeyer)

A champion show horse as a three-year-old and Cuddy finalist at Horse of the Year Show, Classic Opera is a true multi-discipline sire, whose full brother, The Classic Composer, will be aimed at his first CCI4*-L this year. Classic Opera comes from superior eventing line: his grandsire is Chico’s Coy — sire of Gemma Tattersall’s Bramham CIC3* winner Chico Bella P.

Age: seven

Studbook: SHBGB

Stud fee: £800 thegeministud.com

Don’t miss part one of the Horse & Hound sport horse breeding special, out now (dated 14 March 2019) for more information and features on stallions and breeding