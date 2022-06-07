British championship pairs given chance to bounce back at Aachen after five-star blips





The British team for the eventing competition at Aachen, the SAP Cup (1-2 July), has been announced:

Sarah Bullimore with the 11-year-old gelding Corouet, owned by his rider, her husband Brett and the Kew Jumping Syndicate

Ros Canter with the 17-year-old gelding Allstar B, owned by his rider and Caroline Moore. Ros has a direct reserve horse – the nine-year-old gelding Izilot DHI, owned by his rider and Alex Moody

William Fox-Pitt with the 13-year-old gelding Little Fire, owned by his rider and Jennifer Dowling

Yasmin Ingham with the 12 -year-old gelding Rehy DJ, owned by Moorecroft Limited

Tom McEwen with the 15-year-old gelding Toledo De Kerser, owned by Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Coppell and the rider’s mother Alison

The team of four and the individual will be named nearer the time or upon arrival. British eventing performance manager Dickie Waygood will be the the chef d’equipe.

Aachen offers a chance of redemption ahead of selection for the eventing World Championships in September for three horses who have strong championship form for Britain, but who had blips at their spring five-stars – 20 jumping penalties across country for Corouet at the Kentucky Three-Day Event, three showjumps down for Allstar B at Badminton Horse Trials and a fall for Toledo De Kerser at Badminton.

Yasmin Ingham must surely be on the senior selectors’ radar too with Kentucky runner-up Banzai Du Loir. Riding on the British eventing team at Aachen will give her additional experience of a buzzy championship atmosphere, albeit on a different horse.

