British dressage team through to final: all three riders qualify to contest individual medals





Britain’s dressage team are in with a shout of the medals after qualifying easily for Tuesday’s final. The grand prix special will take place on Tuesday 27 July for the top eight teams from the Olympic grand prix competition which has been taking place over the weekend.

Charlotte Dujardin and Gio (Pumpkin) produced a personal best grand prix score of 80.963% in the sixth and final heat. Her energetic and mistake-free test complemented excellent results from both Lottie Fry (Everdale), who topped her group on 77.096% and Carl Hester (En Vogue), fourth in a hot group with 75.124%. All three riders have qualified for the individual final, to be held on Wednesday (28 July).

“Gio is very green and inexperienced, but he tried his heart out out there,” said Charlotte. “To me that is like winning tonight, because I came out knowing he couldn’t have done any more. It’s not always about winning or losing, it’s about what you can do with your horse. That was one of those special moments, that emotion just runs though your body because you feel so proud, having that partnership with your horse.”

This puts Britain at the top of the team standings at this stage, ahead of Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden – whose three riders have all completed. The favourites for team gold, Germany, have yet to field their third rider, Isabell Werth.

