British gold, top horses living out and other things the horse world is talking about





Gold rush

Britain won team gold at the European Dressage Championships, their first team gold medal at a championship since the London 2012 Olympics. With Gareth Hughes (Classic Briolinca), Carl Hester (Fame) and Charlotte Dujardin (Imhotep) all laying down super scores, it fell to world champions Lottie Fry and Glamourdale to seal the deal as the last members of the British team to ride the grand prix. She duly delivered the goods with a personal best 81.26%. “To win team gold is so, so special as the four of us have been on so many teams together now, so to finally get the gold with these teammates is a really special feeling,” said Lottie.

Top horses living out

With Britain’s gold medal in the bag, Carl Hester explains why many of his top horses live out. At the Gloucestershire yard he runs with his team-mate Charlotte Dujardin, elite stars such as En Vogue and Charlotte’s current championship ride Imhotep, spend most of their time out in the field. “My horse lives outside all night long, with another horse, pretty much all year round – until we are flooded,” says Charlotte.

A sad farewell

A 40-year-old mare who was badly injured in a horrific assault had to be put down weeks later despite the best efforts of all who tried to save her. H&H reported last month that Cheyenne had been found at Willows Animal Sanctuary & Animal Assisted Therapy Unit in Aberdeenshire, her home of 20 years, with internal and external injuries. These were caused, it is thought, by someone “repeatedly inserting a sharp object into her”. The mare had seemed to be recovering but her condition deteriorated.

Celebrating Britain’s best farriers

Horse & Hound is delighted to welcome NAF Five Star PROFEET as a sponsor for the Horse & Hound Awards 2023, which are once again being held in partnership with NAF. Nominations for this year’s awards celebrating the stars of equestrianism – both household names and unsung heros – are now open.

