Britain’s Tokyo hero Sir Lee Pearson among those honoured at awards





Sir Lee Pearson has become the second rider to receive an honorary patronage at the annual British Dressage (BD) awards.

The awards took place at the BD national convention (6–7 November) at Hartpury, hosted by FEI judges Katrina Wuest, Christoph Hess and his son, Philipp, a professional rider and coach.

Sir Lee Pearson, who has won 14 Paralympic gold medals including three in Tokyo this year, received the honorary patronage for his “outstanding dedication and service” to the sport. He joins Carl Hester, who received the honour in 2016.

“For the second-ever honorary patronage to go to a para rider, it’s a great honour,” said Sir Lee. “To be recognised by your own sport is lovely – sometimes it almost feels like we get more recognition outside [it], particularly as a Paralympian. But to be reminded how you’re appreciated in your sport is really nice and this isn’t just for me, it’s acknowledgement for para dressage, and those who’ve supported me along the way.”

The Tyrell trophy for the highest placed British-bred mare competing at the National Championships was awarded to 10-year-old Hawtins Duchessa, by Decamerone out of a Don Frederico mare bred and owned by Judith Davis.

The Maureen Newall trophy for the combination who gained the highest percentage in their first international trip abroad in the pony test went to 13-year-old Ruby Hughes, who scored 70.71% with Hilkens Showgirl at the pony European Championships in Poland. Ruby also took the Lucan Trophy as the highest placed British pony rider in the individual test.

Annabella Pidgley took the Trendell trophy for the most successful rider in the team test at the junior Europeans, during which she scored 75.45% with Sultan Des Paluds FRH. Annabella also won the Richmond trophy as the highest placed junior/young rider in the freestyle.

The Pablo Picasso trophy for the highest placed British young rider in the Europeans team test went to Caitlin Burgess and Lewis Carrier received the Sarah Whitmore Memorial trophy for the highest placed British under-25 rider in the team test.

The BD Supporters Club Pony trophy for the pony rider who has produced the best performances at Premier League shows during 2021 went to Mette Dahl with BKS George Clooney. The BD Youth Academy outstanding achievement award went to Gracie Morgan for “exceptional” performances nationally and internationally this year, and Charlotte Lutener took the Graduate trophy as the under-21 rider who made the most progress in 2021.

The winning riders from each para grade in the summer gold championships, part of the National Championships – Gabriella Blake (grade I), Julie Payne (grade II), Erin Orford (grade III), Nicola Naylor (grade IV) and Charlotte Cundall (grade V) – received Worshipful Company of Saddlers headcollars.

Waveney Luke, Carolyn Gardiner, David Trott and Elizabeth Walters received the medal of honour, which recognises individuals who have made an “outstanding contribution” or given “distinguished and long service”.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.