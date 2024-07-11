British Dressage ‘proud to make the next step’ in move to support hidden disabilities





British Dressage (BD) has joined the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network as part of its ongoing effort to make the sport “inclusive and welcoming for everybody”.

The scheme is an “easy way” for individuals to voluntarily share that they have a disability or condition that may not be immediately apparent, and that they may need assistance, understanding or more time in shops, transport or public places.

Riders can buy a sunflower armband from BD, or a badge or lanyard from Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, to show that they are a member of the scheme. The armband does not give any form of dispensation, but the aim is to raise awareness that the individual has a non-visible disability.

“As a national governing body we are committed to improving accessibility, so we’re proud to make the next step in raising awareness and providing opportunities for those with hidden disabilities,” said BD chief executive Jason Brautigam.

“Recognising the sunflower will make dressage more inclusive for all, improving competition and training for those with a non-visible disability or condition.”

Rider Nicola Davison, who competes in BD with her gelding Shady, told H&H she has applied for the scheme.

“It’s a really good idea and a useful way to help identify somebody that might need a bit of help at a show – or just that bit more time,” she said. “I think it’s great to see BD recognise different ways to help individuals feel supported. It might also encourage people that don’t compete in BD to start doing so because they know that support is there.”

