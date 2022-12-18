Black Beauty: the magic re-released, 50 years on





It’s hard for horse fans of a certain age to to hear the familiar theme tune without a smile – and now more people will be able to enjoy the classic TV version of Black Beauty in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Anna Sewell’s literary masterpiece was adapted for the television series, which ran on Sunday teatimes in the early 1970s. It has now been newly scanned, remastered and presented in high definition, as a limited edition, for the first time.

“One of the most successful television series ever made, The Adventures of Black Beauty’s winning mix of charm, period detail and mild peril thrilled viewers the world over – and five decades later it still remains a benchmark production in children’s television,” said a spokesman for Network Distributing Limited, the company behind the re-release.

“Featuring scripts by Richard Carpenter, Victor Pemberton and David Butler, among others, this series guest-starred John Thaw, Geoffrey Bayldon, Peter Bowles, Mike Pratt, Jack Shepherd, Stuart Damon, Lesley Dunlop and Gerald Flood.”

The series, which differs from Anna Sewell’s original story, follows doctor James Gordon as he moves from London to the country.

As his two children explore Five Oaks, they find an exhausted, wounded horse. They become very attached to Black Beauty as they nurse him back to health – so it comes as a shock when his owner tries to reclaim him.

The release includes new interviews, including with Judi Bowker, Stephen Garlick and director John Reardon.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.