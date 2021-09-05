7 stories you need to read about Bicton five-star’s final day: a surprise proposal, a nosebleed and the future of eventing





Britain’s only five-star of 2021 concluded today with the Chedington Bicton Horse Trials showjumping. Here are six things you need to know about the final phase…

1. Gemma Tattersall achieved her first five-star win, riding the 11-year-old home-bred Chilli Knight, owned by Chris Stone.

2. And then, her boyfriend Gary Stevens proposed to her…

3. William Fox-Pitt gave us an update on his ride Oratorio II’s condition after his nosebleed on the cross-country course yesterday.

4. Pippa Funnell showjumped clear to take second on Barbara and Nicholas Walkinshaw’s 12-year-old Billy Walk On.

5. One horse was withdrawn after yesterday’s cross-country and not presented at the Bicton Horse Trials final trot-up.

6. Piggy March slipped from first after cross-country to third with two fences down on Trevor Dickens’ 2019 Badminton Horse Trials winner Vanir Kamira, who is now 16 years old.

7. Today’s Bicton Horse Trials showjumping course involved 12 numbered fences, with a double at fence five and a treble at fence nine. There were five clear rounds over the track.

