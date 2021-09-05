One horse withdrawn before Bicton five-star final trot-up; 18 will showjump





One horse was withdrawn before the Chedington Bicton Horse Trials final trot-up this morning, as we move into the final day of action at Britain’s only five-star of 2021.

The Jenning’s Syndicate’s Bradeley Law, ridden by Michael Owen, has been withdrawn and was not presented to the ground jury. He was lying 16th after cross-country, having incurred 11 penalties for breaking the frangible pin at the Ariat Combination (16abc) and 16.4 time-faults.

“Bradeley Law didn’t disappoint yesterday. He gave me an amazing ride as usual and finished very strong,” said Michael.

“Unfortunately he’s not quite 100% so won’t be showjumping. Although we felt we could get him right to trot up, it wouldn’t be fair to jump him. I have a duty to look after this horse after all he’s done for me. We live to fight another day and we will have him ready next season. Massive thanks to everyone on the team.”

The other 18 horses who completed the cross-country were all brought forward in front of the ground jury – New Zealand’s Andrew Bennie, Britain’s Jane Tolley and Finland’s Seppo Laine – and all passed the Bicton Horse Trials final trot-up. No horses were sent to the holding box or asked to trot again.

The top three are currently grouped within one showjumping pole, with Piggy March leading on Trevor Dickens’ Vanir Kamira on a score of 25.5, Gemma Tattersall second on Christopher Stone’s Chilli Knight on 27.9 and Pippa Funnell third with Barbara and Nicholas Walkinshaw’s Billy Walk On on 28.7.

There is then a margin of six penalties back to Ros Canter in fourth on Kate James and Annie Makin’s Pencos Crown Jewel, with 34.7 penalties.

Oliver Townend is a further six marks in arrears in fifth, sitting on 40.7 with the Hazeldines and the Mitchell Fox Group’s Tregilder.

Piggy started the event as the favourite, with the EquiRatings Prediction Centre giving her a 21% chance of winning. This has now increased to a 58% chance of victory, with Gemma holding a 28% chance and Pippa a 14% chance.

The final showjumping phase starts at 1.30pm.

