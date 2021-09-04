5 things you need to know about today’s Bicton cross-country action: fault-free rounds, a mare ‘like a hare’ and frangible penalty controversy





The Chedington Bicton Horse Trials cross-country results are in and we have a new leader. Here are the five things you need to know about today’s exciting action…

1. Piggy March put in one of the only two clears inside the time on Mark Phillips’ course today, riding the experienced Vanir Kamira, and has moved up from second after dressage to hold the top spot.

2. Gemma Tattersall rode the first penalty-free round on the home-bred Chilli Knight, who now holds second place.

3. Pippa Funnell had 4.8 time-faults with Billy Walk On, so slipped from first after dressage to third in the current standings.

4. Ros Canter has moved up to fourth with Pencos Crown Jewel, who was “like a hare in between fences”.

5. Two riders who received 11 penalties for breaking frangible devices are still in the top 10 of the Bicton Horse Trials cross-country results.

This five-star event concludes tomorrow – check out the Bicton Horse Trials Sunday timetable and get ready to follow the final action.

You might also be interested in:

Piggy March takes over Bicton five-star lead: ‘She puts her snout down on the floor and off she goes’ What time is the Bicton final trot-up and showjumping? Check out the event’s Sunday timetable How to watch Bicton CCI5* Horse Trials: your essential guide Dressage leader Pippa Funnell third after Bicton five-star cross-country: ‘It was the best ride I’ve ever had on him’ *Special autumn offer* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.