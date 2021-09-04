What time is the Bicton final trot-up and showjumping? Check out the event’s Sunday timetable





What is Chedington Bicton Horse Trials’ Sunday timetable? We bring you all the info you need to enjoy the final day of Britain’s only five-star horse trials of 2021…

What time is the Bicton Horse Trials final trot-up?

The final horse inspection is at 9am, in the same place as the first trot-up, the Bicton Park Gardens.

What time is the showjumping?

The showjumping phase starts at 1pm in the Topspec Main Arena.

When will we know who’s won?

The competitors will showjump in reverse order of merit with the leader after cross-country, Piggy March on Trevor Dickens’ Vanir Kamira, jumping last. The showjumping will take approximately two minutes per round.

There are 19 horses still in the competition after cross-country. If they all pass the final trot-up, Piggy will showjump at about 1.40pm, so we’ll know immediately after that round who has won this five-star competition.

Where can I see the Bicton Horse Trials showjumping starting order?

Find all the starting orders and results for the competition this weekend here. The starting order will not be released until after the final trot-up in the morning, in case some horses are withdrawn or eliminated at the trot-up so will not showjump.

What else is happening at Bicton Horse Trials tomorrow?

Also on the Bicton Horse Trials Sunday timetable, there is a dressage demo in the NAF Arena at 10am and a high jump demo, also in the NAF arena, at 11.30am.

