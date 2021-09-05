{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
The fences that will decide the winner: check out the Bicton five-star showjumping course

    • The Chedington Bicton Horse Trials showjumping course for the five-star competition has been designed by Paul Connor.

    Riders will tackle 12 numbered fences, including a double at fence five and a treble at fence nine.

    Bicton Horse Trials showjumping course

    Fence 1

    Bicton Horse Trials showjumping course

    Riders double back left-handed after fence one, jumping fence two at an angle across the arena.

    Fence 2

    After fence two, competitors turn right to fence three.

    Fence 3

    Bicton Horse Trials showjumping course: fence 3

    It’s then on round the right-hand turn to fence four, the triple bar, which is the start of the first related distance on course.

    Fence 4

    Bicton Horse Trials showjumping course: fence 4

    It is likely to be seven strides from fence four to the double at fence 5ab.

    Fence 5ab

    There is one stride between elements a and b in the double.

    Bicton Horse Trials showjumping course: fence 5b

    Riders turn left through 180-degrees after fence 5ab.

    Fence 6

    Bicton Horse Trials showjumping course: fence 6

    It is then a slight left-hand curve to the related distance at fences seven and eight.

    Fence 7

    Most horses will take five strides from the upright at fence seven to the oxer over a water tray at fence eight.

    Fence 8

    Bicton Horse Trials showjumping course: fence 8

    A wide sweeping turn left-handed takes riders from fence eight to the treble at fence 9abc.

    Fence 9abc

    There is one stride from 9a to 9b and another one stride on to 9c.

    Bicton Horse Trials showjumping course: fence 9b

    Riders make a right-handed curve from the treble to the upright at fence 10.

    Fence 10

    After fence 10, riders turn right and double back round to another upright at fence 11.

    Fence 11

    Riders then curve left-handed to the final spread fence.

    Fence 12

    Bicton Horse Trials showjumping course: fence 12

