The fences that will decide the winner: check out the Bicton five-star showjumping course





The Chedington Bicton Horse Trials showjumping course for the five-star competition has been designed by Paul Connor.

Riders will tackle 12 numbered fences, including a double at fence five and a treble at fence nine.

Bicton Horse Trials showjumping course

Fence 1

Riders double back left-handed after fence one, jumping fence two at an angle across the arena.

Fence 2

After fence two, competitors turn right to fence three.

Fence 3

It’s then on round the right-hand turn to fence four, the triple bar, which is the start of the first related distance on course.

Fence 4

It is likely to be seven strides from fence four to the double at fence 5ab.

Fence 5ab

There is one stride between elements a and b in the double.

Riders turn left through 180-degrees after fence 5ab.

Fence 6

It is then a slight left-hand curve to the related distance at fences seven and eight.

Fence 7

Most horses will take five strides from the upright at fence seven to the oxer over a water tray at fence eight.

Fence 8

A wide sweeping turn left-handed takes riders from fence eight to the treble at fence 9abc.

Fence 9abc

There is one stride from 9a to 9b and another one stride on to 9c.

Riders make a right-handed curve from the treble to the upright at fence 10.

Fence 10

After fence 10, riders turn right and double back round to another upright at fence 11.

Fence 11

Riders then curve left-handed to the final spread fence.

Fence 12

You might also be interested in:

One horse withdrawn before Bicton five-star final trot-up; 18 will showjump What time is the Bicton final trot-up and showjumping? Check out the event’s Sunday timetable Piggy March takes over Bicton five-star lead: ‘She puts her snout down on the floor and off she goes’ 5 things you need to know about today’s Bicton cross-country action: fault-free rounds, a mare ‘like a hare’ and frangible penalty controversy *Special autumn offer* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.