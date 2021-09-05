Piggy March on finishing third at Bicton with Vanir Kamira: ‘I’ll take that; she owes us nothing’





Piggy March said she was happy with how Vanir Kamira showjumped today to take third place in the final Chedington Bicton Horse Trials results.

The mare, who is not always the cleanest jumper in this phase, had two down – the oxer at fence six and the spread over the water tray at eight – to drop from first place after cross-country.

“I will take that all day – bless her little heart,” said Piggy. “That’s a decent track, it’s square, with lots of lines. She did all right.”

Vanir Kamira – known as “Tilly” – had three fences down at Somerford on her last outing before Bicton and four on the run before that, in the CCI4*-L at Bicton in June.

Piggy said: “The last few rounds we’ve had, she sort of felt a bit older and that she’s not really that bothered about knocking the jumps down, and I thought she really tried today. She’s a good old girl, she’s 16 years old and hasn’t done anything much for a couple of years, so I’m just pleased that she’s come out feeling really good.

“She’s very sound, she’s very happy, she owes us nothing. She did the best round of her life at the right time [when she jumped clear to win Badminton 2019], and she never owes me anything else, but we did our best.”

Vanir Kamira, who belongs to Trevor Dickens, has a phenomenal five-star record – her third place in the Bicton Horse Trials results means she has now finished in the top six on five of her six runs at the level with Piggy.

