



1. Badminton entries revealed

There will be a new equine superstar crowned at Mars Badminton Horse Trials this year as there are no horses who have previously won the prestigious title among the 2024 entries. Seven former winning riders are entered, and the favourites according to Equiratings are Piggy March (Brookfield Inocent) at 19% followed Ros Canter (Izilot DHI) at 16%, then Oliver Townend with Ballaghmor Class and Gemma Stevens with Jalapeno, both with a 7% chance of winning.

2. Imported meds warning

Owners have been warned about the dangers of buying veterinary medicines from abroad after four recent cases where illegally imported substances were seized by the authorities. “It is important to reiterate to horse owners that it’s a risky business to import any form of equine medication, not only because it is illegal, but also because it may put their horse at risk if they are using medications that are unauthorised in the UK,” Dave Rendle, former British Equine Veterinary Association president, told H&H.

3. Ones to watch at the winters

There is not long to wait until the dressage world descends on Addington for the new-look 2024 NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships (10–14 April). H&H’s dressage editor has selected three young horses heading to the winters who he thinks could be real stars of the future. Find out why he’s backing six-year-old mare MSJ Viva Dannebrog, six-year-old gelding Forgio and eight-year-old St Giles Flamboyant to go on to even greater things.

