An Olympic rider in intensive care, the Cheltenham Gold Cup, and other things the horse world is talking about





A top rider in intensive care

Australian Olympic rider Shane Rose is in intensive care having undergone surgery for a broken pelvis and femur following a cross-country schooling accident on Thursday (14 March). Shane’s team said he suffered a “nasty fall” in which he also sustained broken ribs and concussion, but his horse was “thankfully not injured”. “While the timing is unfortunate we are hopeful there is adequate time for him to recover and still be able to continue his preparation schedule for the Paris Olympic Games,” said Shane’s spokesman. “We are so thankful to the fantastic team at home who have stepped up in Shane’s absence to ensure it was business as usual at Bimbadeen Park. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Cheltenham Gold Cup day

Today is the final day of action at the Cheltenham Festival, with the prestigious Gold Cup due to start at 3.30pm. All eyes are on last year’s winner, the Willie Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs and jockey Paul Townend, as they bid to make it two in a row. Yesterday one of the major talking points from the Festival was trainer Emma Lavell’s announcement that Paisley Park will retire from racing, having finished 10th in his sixth Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle. The 12-year-old, who won the race in 2019, recorded £729,426 and four Grade One victories during his sterling career.

An exciting new venue

British Showjumping’s Young Horse Championships will move to Hickstead this summer (9-12 August), with a bumper £80,000 prize pot up for grabs. The show features qualifiers and finals for four-, five-, six-, and seven-year-olds; the finals are also qualifiers for the World Breeding Championship for Young Horses in Lanaken, Belgium, in September. “We are really pleased to be the new hosts of this prestigious championships, which will be a showcase for the very best of young showjumping horses in this country,” said Hickstead director Lizzie Bunn.

