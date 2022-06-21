An incurable hoof condition, urgent wormer warning, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. An incurable hoof condition

The owner of a pony who suffers from hoof wall separation disease, which she describes as “an awful disease”, is keen to raise awareness of the genetic condition in which the hoof wall easily breaks and cracks. This can lead to severe discomfort despite careful management and in some cases euthanasia may be necessary. The condition is found in Connemaras and part-breds, as well as some other breeds. “If your Connemara keeps losing shoes or has bad feet it’s definitely worth testing so you know what you’re dealing with,” said Sarah Cawley.

Learn more about this condition

2. A crucial call to horse owners

As many horse owners remain wedded to the outdated practice of dosing their horses with deworming drugs at set intervals, equine internal medicine specialist David Rendle is calling urgently for owners to adopt a policy of only worming when necessary as determined by testing instead. The challenge is persuading people that this is the “only way to preserve the health and welfare of our horses long term”. Action taken by other countries to combat anthelmintic resistance include showing proof of the need of a wormer to buy it in Denmark, while in Sweden they are only available on prescription. In both countries, there has been a significant decrease in the drugs used. But although Ireland has recently pledged to follow Sweden’s lead, there are no such plans in the UK.

Find out more about this serious issue

3. Is this horsey heaven on earth?

One of our most popular Facebook posts during the weekend was about this incredible equestrian property for sale complete with 27 stables, outdoor arena, jumping paddock and extensive cross-country schooling area, all set in 20 acres, plus a four-bed house complete with indoor pool for the humans. With in excess of 15,000 engagements, most of those who commented agreed that it would suit their needs…

Check out this great equestrian property

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.