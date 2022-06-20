‘She dedicated her life to rescuing and looking after equines’: farewell to Mare and Foal Sanctuary founder





The founder of the Mare and Foal Sanctuary, Rosemary King, died peacefully on 6 June, aged 83.

Born in London in 1939, Mrs Kind was the youngest of four children. As World War II began her siblings were evacuated, but owing to her age she remained with her mother while her father served in the Royal Air Force. In those early years, animals were often her only company, including a rescue dog called Peter who went everywhere with her.

As she got older, she would sneak out of school when the local horse market was on. What she witnessed there stayed with her and it was there that the passion to save equines in need was embedded.

She moved to Chudleigh in 1987 with her husband Brian, and was able to have land and stables of her own. It was soon full of rescued horses and ponies other people had given up on or who were not wanted any more.

Mrs Kind was touched by the plight of the Dartmoor ponies at that time when many were sold for meat each autumn. She wanted to do more and, after much research and advice, she formed the Mare and Foal Sanctuary in 1988 and it became a registered charity in 1992.

Her vision was to ensure the weakest, injured or unwanted horses and ponies had a home for life. She instilled her ethics in her children, Syra and Simon, both of whom joined her later to work at the charity. She dedicated her life to rescuing and looking after equines, retiring in 2013.

Mare and Foal Sanctuary chief executive Sarah Jane Williamson said the loss of Rosemary is felt deeply by the charity and its supporters all over the UK.

“Her vision, passion and determination to create the Mare and Foal Sanctuary is now her legacy that will live on in all that we do,” she said. “Together with our supporters, we are working hard to provide a safe sanctuary for horses, ponies and foals, expand our welfare outreach and advice to the equine owning community and deliver equine assisted services to people in our communities.”

Mrs Kind is survived by her children. Her husband predeceased her.

