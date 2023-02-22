An equestrian home for £650k, training youngsters and other things the horse world is talking about





An equestrian gem

If you’re looking for a home for yourself and your horses, Hunters Lodge, in Login, Carmarthenshire, could be it. The three-bedroom bungalow comes with stabling for six, an arena and seven acres, not to mention automatic drinkers, an orchard and a children’s playground area.

Young horses

Dressage rider and trainer Anna Ross has welcomed her first foal of the year, and in her most recent H&H column, she looks at the training of young horses. “There seems to be some misunderstanding about the concept of a horse being ‘brought on slowly,” she says. “This should mean a carefully developed young equine athlete, not an under-muscled, weak and gangly horse that has no residual fitness or manners. If a horse looks like a llama chewing a wasp at six years old, it’s probably been brought on badly, not slowly.”

An equine hero retires

Minella Times, who won the Grand National with Rachael Blackmore in 2021, has been retired from racing. JP McManus’s 10-year-old, trained by Henry de Bromhead, was being prepared for Aintree this year but had a setback in training and has now been retired. Rachael said: “He’s such a special horse for me and he gave me the best day in racing that I’ve had – and there’s a lot of hot competition for that!”

