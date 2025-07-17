



The second day of the Longines FEI European Showjumping Championships did not disappoint as Great Britain held on to its lead in the team standings – while the individual rankings had a reshuffle when the overnight leader withdrew.

There were ups and downs in today’s competition for some – check out all the key stories below:

Individual leaders Daniel Coyle and Legacy withdrew before the action got under way

Britain’s individual Jessica Mendoza jumped a superb clear

Ben Maher returned to top form with Dallas Vegas Batilly after four faults yesterday

Matt Samspon suffered a heartbreaking elimination

Donald Whitaker and Scott Brash kept Britain’s gold medal hopes alive

Britain remain on top at the end of day two

The European Showjumping Championships continue tomorrow (18 July). The team final gets under way at 3.15pm UK time (4.15pm local time). The H&H will be bringing you all the news as it unfolds.

