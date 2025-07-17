{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Overnight leader withdraws, a heartbreaking elimination and a rider losing his reins at a key moment – read all the stories from the European Showjumping Championships

Becky Murray Becky Murray

    • The second day of the Longines FEI European Showjumping Championships did not disappoint as Great Britain held on to its lead in the team standings – while the individual rankings had a reshuffle when the overnight leader withdrew.

    There were ups and downs in today’s competition for some – check out all the key stories below:

    Individual leaders Daniel Coyle and Legacy withdrew before the action got under way

    Britain’s individual Jessica Mendoza jumped a superb clear

    Ben Maher returned to top form with Dallas Vegas Batilly after four faults yesterday

    Matt Samspon suffered a heartbreaking elimination

    Donald Whitaker and Scott Brash kept Britain’s gold medal hopes alive

    Britain remain on top at the end of day two

    The European Showjumping Championships continue tomorrow (18 July). The team final gets under way at 3.15pm UK time (4.15pm local time). The H&H will be bringing you all the news as it unfolds.

    • To stay up to date with all the news from the European Showjumping Championships as it happens, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website today from just £1 a week. Our reporter Eleanor Jones will be on site throughout

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Becky Murray
    Becky Murray

    H&H senior news writer
    Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.
    Becky Murray

    You may like...