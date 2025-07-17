The second day of the Longines FEI European Showjumping Championships did not disappoint as Great Britain held on to its lead in the team standings – while the individual rankings had a reshuffle when the overnight leader withdrew.
There were ups and downs in today’s competition for some – check out all the key stories below:
Individual leaders Daniel Coyle and Legacy withdrew before the action got under way
Britain’s individual Jessica Mendoza jumped a superb clear
Ben Maher returned to top form with Dallas Vegas Batilly after four faults yesterday
Matt Samspon suffered a heartbreaking elimination
Donald Whitaker and Scott Brash kept Britain’s gold medal hopes alive
Britain remain on top at the end of day two
- Hear from British Equestrian showjumping performance manager Di Lampard as she reflects on the second day
The European Showjumping Championships continue tomorrow (18 July). The team final gets under way at 3.15pm UK time (4.15pm local time). The H&H will be bringing you all the news as it unfolds.
