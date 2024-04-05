A special filly making her arrival, rising standards ahead of the Olympics, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. A superstar mare delivers her first foal

Dual Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle has welcomed her first foal. The filly, by Walk in the Park, was born at 11.30pm on Good Friday (29 March). Peter Molony, racing manager to Honeysuckle’s owner Kenny Alexander said he had a “lovely welcome” on arriving to visit the mother and foal at stud in Scotland and both are reported to be “doing well”. Honeysuckle retired from racing following her victory in the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last year. The Henry de Bromhead-trained mare had 17 wins from 19 starts, all with jockey Rachael Blackmore.

Read full story

2. Rising standards ahead of the Paris Olympics

New Zealand eventer Andrew Nicholson has discussed the rising standards of cross-country riding in his Horse & Hound column this week. He said that “a few years ago it was the dressage that was getting better and better and now it is the cross-country” and that those countries targeting the Olympics have “upped their game”. Andrew also shares his views on the loss of “educational” events such as Gatcombe, Blair Castle, and Barbury – while praising the Tweseldown team for putting on a successful event at the end of last month with only a couple of days’ notice following the abandonment of Cirencester.

Read Andrew’s exclusive column

3. A historic home, with stables, 10 acres and wonderful gardens

If you’re in the market for a new home, look no further than College Farm in Tintinhull, Somerset. The property allows residents to enjoy village living – combined with equestrian facilities. There is a floodlit arena, six stables, a tack room, workshop, feed room and hay barn – while the Grade II-listed home has four double bedrooms and a large loft for extra accommodation, plus hamstone fireplaces and original flagstone floors.

Take a look round

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.