



If you love the idea of village living, while still having plenty of equestrian facilities to hand, then look no further than this historic home.

College Farm is in the middle of Tintinhull village in Somerset, which is also home to a primary school, St Margarets parish church, tennis courts, a heated outdoor pool, village hall with coffee shop and the well-known National Trust-administered Tintinhull House Gardens.

Nearby towns include Somerton, Castle Cary and Sherborne. There are mainline railway stations at Castle Cary, with a service to London Paddington, as well as Yeovil or Sherborne, with a service between Exeter St Davids and London Waterloo.

Local equestrian centres include Naydon Equestrian (nine miles), Chard Equestrian Centre (11 miles) and Mill House Equestrian Centre (29 miles).

If you need a vet, get in touch with Delaware Veterinary Group, who are 15 minutes away (five miles), while if you fancy a day out hunting head out with the Blackmore & Sparkford Vale.

College Farm is on the market with Jackson-Stops for £1.45m. Let’s take a look around…

This property has direct access from the centre of the village to the secure equestrian facilities behind the house, within the total plot of approximately 10 acres. The land is divided into a seven-acre field, a floodlit outdoor arena, a one-acre orchard and gardens.

There are six stables, a tack room, tool shed/workshop, field shelters, feed room and hay barn, plus two garages.

The gardens include a walled garden entered through an arched studded wooden door with well stocked borders of fuchsias, Old Blush climbing roses as well as a number of mature trees and wisteria covering the front of the house. The gardens to the rear feature roses, lavender, box hedges, liquid amber, red maple, rowan, and malus trees. There is a traditional timber shed, greenhouse and vegetable garden, including rhubarb, black/redcurrants, tomatoes, asparagus, leeks, courgettes, beans, parsnips and potatoes.

The Grade II-listed College Farm has been the home of the current owners for the past 32 years. With origins stretching back to the mid-16th Century, it also has some 17th Century additions.

There are many features including original flagstone floors, inglenook and hamstone fireplaces, beamed ceilings, stone mullion windows and window seats. It has a south-facing drawing room, a dining room and a study/snug.

The kitchen/breakfast room has reclaimed oak floors, a gas-fired AGA, Belfast sink, shaker-style units under a newly fitted Silestone worktop, and space and connection for a dishwasher. There is also space for a large table and chairs in the kitchen, with a fully fitted walk-in larder off the kitchen, as well as a boot room, separate cloakroom and utility room.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room and two with bespoke fitted cupboards. There are two bathrooms, one of which has a separate shower.

A large loft room on the second floor is ideal extra accommodation for teenagers and/or family and friends.

You may also be interested to read…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.