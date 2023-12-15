A legend of a horse, shining amateurs, and other things the equestrian world is talking about





1. A “legend” of a horse

Becky Moody and home-bred nine-year-old gelding Jagerbomb delivered in the London International Horse Show freestyle last night to post 83.68%, and round off another British one-two-three, with second-placed Lottie Fry and Everdale on 85.04%, and winners Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep on 89.46%. The all-British podium was a repeat of Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier, and it was Becky and Jagerbomb’s London debut. “My horse is just an absolute legend – he was phenomenal and loved every moment of it and I think you can see that on his face,” said Becky. “I came here for many, many years watching and obviously getting to ride here has taken quite a long time, but I’ve got here.”

2. The amateur riders who reigned in London

For the first time in history, amateur show horse riders got the chance to compete at the London International in the British Show Horse Association Rising Star finals. The finals for hunters, hacks, cobs, riding horses and show horses welcomed strong entries across the board, but only one combination could reign in each of the performance-led classes. One of those winners was Hertfordshire-based Sarah Moreland’s Coultard Z led the lightweight final to take the overall hunter title. The bay gelding was a Search for a Star winner in 2022, and he’s since won many amateur titles, including at the BSHA supreme hunter championships.

3. A mum who walked from Wales to London in her late daughter’s memory

The mother of a young rider who took her own life aged 16 has completed a 170-mile walk to London to raise money for and awareness of mental health issues. Emma Webb towed the almost life-size resin horse aptly named Miles from the David Broome Event Centre in Wales to the London International Horse Show. She left Chepstow on 25 November and arrived at the ExCeL on Wednesday (13 December), and has already raised over £51,000 for Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide and Riders Minds.

