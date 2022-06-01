A British team rider on Love Island, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. The British dressage rider starring in Love Island

Love it or hate it, Love Island is often the talk of summer – and more so in the equestrian community this year with the inclusion of an international dressage rider. Gemma Owen, part of the British squad at the 2021 junior European dressage championships, is swapping the white board for the Majorcan villa, in the series which gets under way next week. Gemma, who is the daughter of former England striker turned racehorse owner/breeder Michael Owen and Louise Owen, said she is “open to finding love” and is hoping to have a fun summer.

2. A seven-figure investment into eventing

Yesterday British Eventing announced a seven-figure investment into the sport from David Howden, CEO and founder of Howden and president of Cornbury Horse Trials. The money will be delivered over five years to enable training for riders and the creation of a young horse pathway. Regardless of an individual’s riding experience, all BE members will have an equal opportunity to take part in the subsidised training and have access to remote online content. BE chief executive Helen West described the investment as “a very exciting time and a significant opportunity for BE”.

3. A tribute to Miners Frolic

Tina Cook has paid tribute to Miners Frolic, her Olympic medallist and European champion, who was put down last week aged 24. Tina was given the gelding, nicknamed Henry, when his breeder Maurice Pinto decided to sell his training business. Tina and Henry were listed as reserves on the 2008 Olympic squad before being called up to compete in Hong Kong – and the next year they were crowned European champions. “It’s a cliché, but he was the horse of a lifetime and such a kind, generous horse,” said Tina.

