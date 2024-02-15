A British five-star winner sold as an Olympic hopeful, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. A British five-star winner sold as a potential Olympic mount

Pippa Funnell’s 2019 Burghley Horse Trials winner MGH Grafton Street has been sold for Japan’s Yoshiaki Oiwa to ride. The 16-year-old gelding, who was owned by Jane and Jonathan Clarke, will remain at Pippa’s yard, as Yoshi and his family rent a home locally to the Funnells. Yoshi became friends with Pippa and William when his wife Reiko was based at their yard leading up to the Rio Olympics. Later, Yoshi rode some of the Funnells’ showjumpers, and Squirrel, but at the time Japan did not hold a team qualification for the Paris Olympic eventing. When Japan gained qualification in October 2023, Yoshi got back in touch with Pippa and it was “mutually decided” that Squirrel would be sold. “The lovely thing is that Squirrel will be staying in his system, in his stable, being looked after by the same people, galloping on the same gallops – the only change is he’ll be ridden by a different rider,” said Pippa.

2. The complex factors that make greenfield events harder than ever to run

Event organisers are facing rising costs and complex factors making the viability of events at greenfield sites increasingly difficult. Weston Park, Skipton, and Buckminster are no longer in the 2024 British Eventing (BE) calendar, and speaking generally, Buckmisnter co-organiser Kate Letchford said it was a “sign of the times” that greenfield sites are finding it too expensive to run once a year. “The difficulty with running a greenfield site is that you have to bring everything on site,” she said. “That’s where the expense is.” Late and an overall downturn in entries, calendar changes elsewhere, increased costs faced by organisers, and abandonment insurance, have also had a combined impact.

3. A farmhouse and yard good to go

If you’re dreaming of an equestrian property ready to enjoy, then take a look at Grade II-Listed cottage Hammer Hill Farmhouse, in Essex. The five-bedroom property sits on 11 acres, and has a 30x50m arena, plus seven stables. The yard also has a hay barn, wash down area, and horse walker, and the home features a large open-plan kitchen and dining area, two bathrooms, and views of the gardens or yard. Hammer Hill Farmhouse has a guide price of £1.75m.

