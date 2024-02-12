



Would you move in to this Essex yard with all the bells and whistles? Hammer Hill Farmhouse, a five-bed Grade II-Listed cottage, is close to the village of Thaxted, Essex. It has 11 acres at its disposal, with a 30x50m arena and stables for seven equine friends.

Thaxted is a pretty village where you can find pubs, independent shops and sports clubs. The village is also home to multiple primary schools. Nearby towns include Saffron Waldon, which is 15 minutes away, and Bishops Stortford, 26 minutes away. Major towns in the vicinity of Thaxted include Chelmsford (36 mins) and the city of Cambridge (38 mins).

For the frequent flier, Stansted Airport is a short drive of 20 minutes away. The airport is served by a mainline station, which has direct services to destinations such as Cambridge and London Liverpool Street.

This Essex yard has plenty of equestrian centres within easy reach, including Brook Farm EC (six miles) Deanwood EC (18 miles) Chelmsford EC (22 miles) and Beechwood EC (27 miles).

Cross-country schooling and hunter trials take place at nearby Horseheath, part of the Thurlow Estate, which is 13 miles away.

If you want to hunt this season, you can go out with the Puckeridge, Thurlow or East Essex.

Racing fans can head to Chelmsford City Racecourse (26 mins) or High Easter and Horseheath for point-to-point fixtures (23 mins)

Hammer Hill House is on the market with Savills with a guide price of £1.75m. Let’s take a look around…

There is a gravel drive at the front of the house and a large lawned garden to the rear, with views of the yard and paddocks. There are solar panels and a car charging point.

The yard consists of a hay barn, plus a barn with seven stables and wash down area, as well as a five-horse Claydon horsewalker with an all-weather surface.

You’ll also have use of a large arena measuring 30x50m. It has an automatic, self-watering system, too.

Inside the house, the reception room features exposed beams and a wooden floor. There is also a brick fireplace with woodburning stove.

The kitchen has an AGA and an orangery attached, which the current owners use as a dining space. It has another woodburning stove.

The ground floor also features a study with a garden access, a utility and WC, and a ground floor bedroom.

Upstairs, you’ll find four double bedrooms and two bathrooms. One is ensuite, the other is Jack-and-Jill style. All the bedrooms have a view of either the gardens or the yard.

You may also be interested in…

Give Horse & Hound as a Mother’s Day gift – plus a £10 VEX Gift Card

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.