‘I think it’s quite special’: British equestrian to be Iraq’s first international dressage rider





A British-based equestrian is to be Iraq’s first ever international dressage rider, having taken dual citizenship today (13 February).

Zara Griffiss went to the Iraqi embassy in London, where she was granted citizenship, which she will hold alongside her British status. She is half Iraqi as her father is from Baghdad.

“I’m going to be the first ever international dressage rider for Iraq – we’re all so excited,” Zara told H&H. “They’ve got an equestrian federation, and some showjumpers and endurance riders, but they’ve never had a dressage rider.”

Zara said that when she started in FEI competition, she had dreamed of riding for Britain, but thought that might not happen.

“Then I thought ‘I wonder if I could ride for Iraq’,” she said. “This was about six months ago; I found their contact details, rang them up and said ‘Hi, my name’s Zara, can I ride for you?’!”

Zara said she “can’t thank the Iraqi federation enough”, for their help at every stage; she has also met the country’s Olympic committee.

“They said ‘We’re going to see you at the Olympics’,” she said. “They’re going to help me so much.”

Zara said her first main goal is the Asian Games in two years’ time, but she also has bigger dreams.

“That’s at small tour level, which is what I’m going out at now,” she said. “So my aim is to get out at big tour; I’ll start with the internationals in this country, then go abroad.

“But also, as a woman riding for Iraq, this is a big push in the right direction. I’d like to encourage other riders in the region, to say ‘You can do this too’. I’ll be pushing and encouraging other riders – I’m adamant that one day I’ll get a team together! – and it only takes one little girl with a pony to say ‘I live in Iraq, maybe I could ride for Iraq’.

“I won’t get into politics but I think for them to encourage this western girl and help her ride for Iraq says great things for the country.”

Zara added that she may in future help other riders in Iraq or go there to teach.

“I don’t know where this will take me,” she said. “I think people might want to be part of it as I think it’s quite special.

“They’ve never won an equestrian medal; maybe I could win the first! You never know, but someone’s got to start it.”

