‘Every mare will find her Mr Right!’ Tongue-in-cheek version of TV dating programme for Valentine’s Day





Cover your eyes, ladies and gents, it’s time for some full-frontal nudity.

To mark Valentine’s Day today, Stallion AI Services has created an equine version of the controversial dating programme Naked Attraction.

The video features Mega To Be, a mare who has to choose between six hunks of burning love; Monty the teaser stallion, Whin Whin, Big Star, Ajado, Springpond Merryman and Murka’s Gem.

In the true spirit of the show (or so we hear…) Mega To Be is first shown 12 shapely fetlocks, at which point she, “not feeling those white legs”, says goodbye to Ajado and Murka’s Gem.

As the bodies are revealed, the mare muses: “Far too pretty for me, I’m looking for a good jump,” and poor old Springpond Merryman is toast.

Monty’s diminutive stature rules him out at the next stage, when Big Star and Whin Whin have to sell themselves to the lady.

The latter tells her he’s a “true gentleman” who always looks after his girls, “but don’t think I can’t have a bit of fun”, and the former that he’s well travelled and “a bit of a family guy, with many children in different countries”.

The experience wins it and Big Star gets the girl, telling her: “I’ve got a little sugar lump for you, honey.”

Sarah Wilkes, who heads the Stallion AI Services sales and marketing team, came up with the idea.

“Every day is Valentine’s Day at Stallion AI Services,” she told H&H. “The UK’s largest dating service for mares. With over 750 stallions to choose from, every mare will find her Mr Right!”

