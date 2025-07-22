



“She wants to go again on her 100th”

Former rider Sylvia Pope celebrated her 90th birthday with a surprise carriage driving lesson – an experience she hopes to repeat when she turns 100. Sylvia was shown the ropes by Kevin Madgwick of Madgwick Carriage Masters and drove a pair of Friesian stallions called Ant and Dec. “My grandma last rode when she was about 70 and although she’s still very active she probably wouldn’t be able to get on a horse, so we thought the carriage driving would still give her that feel for holding the reins, and she absolutely loved it,” said Claire Woodward.

Are you ready for the Royal International?

The Agria Royal International Horse Show (22-27 July) is upon us and our team of expert reporters will be on site to bring you all the news as it happens. If you’re planning to be there in person, don’t miss our guide to things not to miss, and if you’ll be following the action from home, check out our guide explaining how to watch via live stream. Among the early highlights of the show is the 128cm and 138cm showjumping on Wednesday morning, and we’re celebrating some of the outstanding ponies who have enjoyed multiple success in the classes.

New faces selected for para dressage Europeans

As we catch our breath after the excitement of the Longines FEI European Showjumping Championships, a second British Europeans team has been confirmed. The four riders heading out to the para dressage Europeans in Ermelo, the Netherlands (3 to 7 September) will be a combination of future potential and medal winners. British Equestrian para dressage performance manager Georgina Sharples said that the squad is “an exciting group of athletes with a real blend of experience”.

