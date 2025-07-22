Thank you, Mai Baum! Five-star hero bows out on a winning note





Tamie Smith’s five-star hero Mai Baum signed off from his stellar career with a win at his final event.

Rebecca Farm in Montana had been earmarked for Mai Baum’s swansong and the 19-year-old gelding waved a glorious farewell to his sporting career with victory in the CCI4*-S at The Event. The pair added only time-faults to their dressage score of 22, sealing the win before a retirement ceremony after prize giving on Sunday (20 July).

Alex Ahearn, who owns “Lexus” with her parents Eric Markell and Ellen Ahearn, rode him in the lap of honour and the retirement ceremony. His saddle was then removed and a wreath placed around his neck, before he posed for photos with fans and enjoyed a stroll with groom Alyssa Dobrotin.

The north west of the US and Rebecca Farm have been a major part of Mai Baum’s career – this win was his third victory at the venue – and Tamie said that it felt “very fitting that he have his last hurrah in the very place he began”.

“He has nothing to prove and deserves to retire as healthy as he is. Lexus isn’t a commodity to us, he is our family, and he deserves to finish his competition career with a massive party,” said Tamie, when his retirement plans were announced.

“Mai Baum has been my magic carpet and I feel so privileged for all he and I learned together. He is the horse that put me on the map, helped me earn that pinque coat, and win medals at many team championships and Nations Cups.”

She added that although it was his last competitive outing, but he will stay in work when he returns home to California as “he loves to bounce around”.

Michele Pestl and Ellen Ahearn found Mai Baum at the Munich Auction in Germany and imported him to the US. He started his career with Alex, who initially worked for Michele in Washington state and who then later moved with the horse to Tamie’s base in Temecula.

Alex and Mai Baum made their international debut at Rebecca Farm back in 2013, finishing ninth in the CCI1* (now CCI2*-L), and she produced him to two-star (now three-star) before Tamie took on the ride.

Winning the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event in 2023 was a career-defining moment in his and Tamie’s journey. Their CV also boasts team gold at the 2019 Pan American Games, world team silver in 2022, and ninth at Badminton.

The gelding finished in the top 10 on 27 of his 35 international starts, including 14 wins and seven other podium finishes. He also recorded a ninth place finish at Kentucky CCI5* in 2021 and travelled to Tokyo as the alternate for the US Olympic team the same year.

“I am very grateful to have had the journey we’ve had together along with Eric, Ellen and Alex,” said Tamie. “It’s been one hell of a ride, from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows and a lot in between.

“But what has been the best of this amazing journey has been the many places we’ve travelled to and the many people we have met throughout the years. Lexus and I broke through many glass ceilings to achieve what we did. I think it’s a testament to his heart and my perseverance, as well as his amazing team who helped all along the way.

“I owe so much to Mai Baum and his family. I owe so much to everyone who has believed in me throughout the years and I can’t wait for the next chapter.”

