‘She wants to do it again on her 100th’: former rider enjoys surprise Friesian carriage driving lesson on her 90th birthday





A former rider celebrated her 90th birthday with a surprise carriage driving lesson – an experience she hopes to repeat when she turns 100.

Dorset-based Sylvia Pope owned horses with her late husband Robin and the couple judged at local fairs.

“They got married in 1955 and two years later my grandpa bought a horse,” Claire Woodward, Sylvia’s granddaughter, told H&H.

“My grandma hasn’t owned horses for about 40 years now, but one she still always talks about was called Sheba. She still likes to keep in contact with what is happening in the equestrian world and she’s been a Horse & Hound subscriber for around 70 years, she remembers when it cost a sixpence.”

Sylvia turned 90 on 14 July and Claire and her mum Julia Wilkie organised a surprise carriage driving experience for her at Madgwick Carriage Masters in Curdridge, Winchester.

“She thought we were taking her to the zoo!” said Claire. “The owner Kevin Madgwick was fantastic with her and really took the time to explain everything. She started in the school and then went out on the roads with two Friesian stallions called Ant and Dec.

“She was thrilled. We held a surprise afternoon tea for her and she couldn’t stop talking about it. She last rode when she was about 70 and although she’s still very active she probably wouldn’t be able to get on a horse, so we thought the carriage driving would still give her that feel for holding the reins, and she absolutely loved it. She has requested to do it again on her 100th birthday.”

