A barbed wire fence warning, a 10-year ban upheld, and other things the horse world is talking about





A barbed wire warning

Rescuers came to the aid of a mare who had got herself “well and truly stuck” in barbed wire fencing. The RSPCA and firefighters worked together to free the mare from the wire, which was tangled round her leg, and then hoist her to safety. The mare sustained a wound on one of her back legs and a vet was contacted to check her over. “Her owner arrived shortly afterwards so I was able to reunite her with her owner and her horse friends in the field.” said RSPCA inspector Suzanne Edgar. “I also gave the owner some advice about ensuring the fences in the area are maintained to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

A top rider’s 10-year ban upheld

The decision to ban top US rider Andy Kocher for 10 years, for repeated and prolonged use of electric spurs, has been upheld, showing that “there is no room for leniency when it comes to cases of horse abuse”. In 2021, the FEI Tribunal ruled that the American showjumper be suspended until 27 October 2030, fined 10,000 francs and ordered to pay 7,500 francs in costs. Andy said at the time he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). CAS has now upheld the FEI Tribunal’s decision after the panel considered “some 77” photographs, stills and videos “showing the appellant’s use of what plainly appears to be an electric spur device of the type produced at the hearings and described by the witnesses called by the FEI”.

The chance to own your own equestrian centre

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own equestrian centre? Now’s your chance, as The Grange Equestrian Centre in Devon has gone on the market. The site, which hosts a range of competitions including British Dressage and British Showjumping, is located away from the house and accessed separately into a car park and turning area, which can accommodate more than 500 cars. The accommodation comprises four bedrooms, a family kitchen/breakfast room with views over the garden and the outdoor arena, a drawing room, dining room/study, a conservatory and various utility rooms.

