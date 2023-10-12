Pony display team give impromptu M40 concert to relieve traffic boredom





What do you do if you’re en route to Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) for a special performance, you haven’t had a chance for a last practice, and you get stuck in standstill traffic on the M40? You give an impromptu concert by the side of the road.

Other drivers stuck in the tailback caused by a vehicle fire on Sunday (8 October) were treated to some pipes and drums, some even getting out of their cars to dance, courtesy of members of the Highland Pony Society centenary celebration display team.

Erik Mackechnie-Guire, who has been a judge for over 20 years and was approached by the society to put on the music and choreograph the display, also took three generations of home-bred Highlands for the display. Their 22-mile journey to the NEC from Moreton Morrell took three hours.

“We were due to be there for a practice and were worried it wouldn’t happen,” he told H&H.

“So they did an impromptu busk on the roadside to work out the start and finish. It broke up the sitting still for two and a half hours! People got out of their cars to video and join in, and some people were dancing.”

Erik said once the traffic started moving, there was “a rush to get the drums in and get going”.

“But it was really good,” he said, adding that they did reach the NEC in time for a run-through before the performance. The Highland Pony Society has held a year of events to mark its centenary, including a ride at Balmoral, believed to have been requested by The late Queen who bred Highlands, and a display at the Royal Highland Show.

This culmination at HOYS featured ponies under saddle, driving and working, “highlighting the versatility that the Highland breed is well known for”.

“It was superb,” Eric said. “The crowd really got behind us, and it definitely made up for the journey.”

Erik’s niece Mia Goodge, who plays the tenor drum in the Fife Police Pipe Band which was placed at the World Pipe Band Championships this year, added: “[Pipers] Finn and Bertie and I had one practice a couple of weeks ago. I love stuff like that, playing anywhere I can; any sort of attention!

“The ponies were super, absolutely brilliant.”

