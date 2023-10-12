Buy your very own equestrian centre, complete with two indoor arenas, two outdoor arenas, plenty of stables and more





The Grange Equestrian Centre is in Devon with views to the Dartmoor National Park, which is four miles away. It is about three miles from the market town of Okehampton. The A30 is four miles away, while Exeter and the M5 motorway are 29 miles away.

Other local equestrian centres within driving distance include Upton Pyne Equestrian Centre (27 miles) and Bicton Arena (41 miles).

Head out with the Eggesford or Mid Devon if you love your hunting.

The experts at Stringer Equine Veterinary Practice are 10 miles away should you need their services.

This property is on the market with Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £2.75m. Let’s take a look around…

The site of the equestrian centre, which hosts a range of competitions including British Dressage and British Showjumping, is located away from the house and is accessed separately into a car park and turning area, which can accommodate over 500 cars.

There is a timber office building next to the car park, leading to a 60x25m indoor arena, which has a 35x35m indoor arena adjoining it. There are two further outdoor arenas too.

There is also a toilet and shower block and around 50 permanent stables, plus a range of ancillary barns.

There is a series of railed paddocks and the land totals to about 38 acres.

The Grange Farmhouse was built in about 1982 and has since been extended.

The accommodation comprises a family kitchen/breakfast room with views over the garden and the outdoor arena, plus a drawing room with a wood burning stove.

There is also a dining room/study, a conservatory and various utility rooms.

On the first floor is the principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom, three further bedrooms and the family bathroom.

There is a self-contained two storey annexe adjoining the house, comprising a kitchen/dining room, a sitting room, two bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite, and a bathroom.

Adjoining the house on the opposite side is a self-contained one bedroom flat comprising an entrance hall, living room, bedroom and shower room.

