A £22m equestrian estate with chandeliers in its stables, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. An impressive 100-acre equestrian estate – complete with yard chandeliers

Have you ever dreamed of living on an equestrian estate across the pond? Oak Grove in southwest Pennsylvania is on the market for a cool $28,876,000 (£22,679,874). The property features climate-controlled stables in a barn, with chandeliers and underfloor heating, indoor and outdoor arenas, plus grooms’ accommodation. The main three-storey house spans 11,000 sq ft – and boasts a golf fairway, saltwater pool and poolside villa.

Take a look

2. Support for Haygain customers

Propress Steamers, the company from which Haygain evolved, has offered help to customers of the hay steamer manufacturing business, following the announcement that it had gone into administration on 18 January. “We are sure that this once great British brand will be back in some form, in the meantime we would like to assure Haygain customers that we will support them where we can with servicing and support of their steam boilers,” said a Propress spokesman.

Read the full story

3. A mounted police officer’s 50 years’ service

A mounted police officer who has served for 50 years says he has no plans to retire yet, and his love of horses has kept him in the job. Paul Brown retired from South Yorkshire Police (SYP) in 2015 but did not want to leave so returned the next day as a special constable. “As long as SYP will have me, and I keep passing my fitness test and mounted ticket, I will stay,” said Paul. “I’ve stayed so long because of my love of horses, and we have an excellent team. You go to work not knowing what you’re going to do that day.”

Find out more about Paul’s unique career

You might also be interested in:

